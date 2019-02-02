• Conduent Incorporated, a digital interactions company, announced the appointment of Rahul Gupta as chief technology and product officer. Gupta joined Conduent in early 2017 as the leader of Conduent's IT Services organization. Prior to Conduent, the Indian American executive worked at Capgemini. Previous to that, he held leadership roles at other IT service companies, including iGATE, Infosys, HCL and Telstra. Gupta earned his bachelor's degree from Regional College of Engineering, India, and holds a M.B.A. from MDI Gurgaon, India.
• Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. announced the appointment of Suneel Gupta, as executive VP of clinical operations and clinical pharmacology. Before joining Protagonist, Gupta held the position of Chief Scientific Officer at Impax Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Impax, he held leadership positions at ALZA/Johnson & Johnson and Ciba Geigy (India). Gupta received his doctorate from the University of Manchester and conducted post-doctoral research at the University of California, San Francisco. He has coauthored more than 200 research publications and is a co-inventor for over 40 patents.
• Frontdoor Inc., a provider of home service plans, announced that Piras Thiyagarajan has been named senior VP and CTO. Thiyagarajan most recently served as vice president of engineering and technology for Ridecell, a San Francisco-based company that develops mobility as a service platform that enables fleet owners to deliver car-sharing and ride-sharing services. Prior to this, he served as director of engineering for Google’s customer experience team in advanced technology and projects. He is a graduate of U.C. Berkeley's Haas School, Santa Clara University and the University of Pune.
• Pritzker Group Venture Capital promoted Sonia Nagar to partner. Nagar, who joined PGVC as a VP in 2016, is a dynamic, deeply experienced technology leader. Nagar has built a strong reputation as a thought leader in e-commerce through her blog posts on Midwest VC Musings and her rapport with e-commerce entrepreneurs around the country. Before joining PGVC, Nagar was VP of product and head of mobile for RetailMeNot. She also worked at Booz & Company, Amazon, Goldman Sachs and General Motors. She has degrees from the University of Michigan and Harvard Business School.
• Medidata named executive VP of digital and AI Solutions Sastry Chilukuri to its senior leadership team. He most recently was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he worked for 12 years advising bio-pharma, medical device, technology, public sector and regulatory clients around the world. Prior to that he worked for GE Healthcare in software engineering, product development and operations. Chilukuri holds a M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University; a master’s from The Ohio State University and a bachelor’s from the IIT Varanasi.
• F5 Networks announced the appointment of Nick Mehta to its Board of Directors. Mehta, 41, joins F5’s Board as CEO of Gainsight, a leading customer success SaaS platform provider. Prior to Gainsight, he served as CEO of LiveOffice and held several product management and engineering leadership roles at Symantec. Mehta holds a B.A. from Harvard College and an M.S. from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.
