• Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has named Ben Patel SVP and CTO. Patel came to Cooper following eight years at Tenneco, Inc., where he most recently served as SVP and CTO. In an earlier role at Tenneco, he served in the Global Clean Air Division as its VP of global research and development. Earlier in his career, the Indian American spent 12 years at General Electric in technical roles of increasing responsibility including senior research scientist at GE’s Global Research Center within the Polymer and Chemical Technology Laboratory. Patel has a doctorate in chemistry from Yale University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of Ottawa.
• Oorwin, an AI enabled unified sales, talent management and human resources platform, announced that Venkat Kolli joins as CEO and Ravi Daparthi as CTO as a part of the company’s executive team. Kolli brings more than 15 years of experience with startups and big four consulting services companies globally. With extensive knowledge and experience in U.S. and India markets, Kolli has been very active in helping multiple startups in U.S. and India in developing strategies for next generation products and services. Daparthi joins Oorwin team with extensive experience working with product companies managing teams globally. He brings a wealth of experience from his work with various SaaS companies and technology companies. His skills will ensure that Oorwin is helping customers solve their business challenges, the company said.
• Following a vote by the Asian American Hotel Owners Association Board of Directors, Cecil Staton will be the new president and CEO of AAHOA, the nation’s largest hotel owners association. Staton, most recently the Chancellor Emeritus at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., served as the 11th chancellor at ECU from 2016 to 2019. Previously, he served as interim president of Valdosta State University, and as vice chancellor for extended education with the University System of Georgia. In addition to his work in academia, Staton served five terms in the Georgia State Senate where he rose to the position of Majority Whip. His entrepreneurial ventures include founding two publishing companies and Georgia Eagle Media, Inc., a holding company with interests in multiple broadcast and print mediums.
• A10 Networks, a provider of intelligent and automated cybersecurity solutions, announced that Dhrupad Trivedi has agreed to join the company as its new president and CEO. Trivedi joins A10 Networks from Belden, where he most recently was EVP running Tripwire, a cybersecurity software business and CTO of Belden. Prior to this, he held other executive roles at Belden. Prior to joining Belden, Trivedi held executive roles at JDS Uniphase Corporation from 1998 through 2010.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.