• Cubic Corporation announced that Prith Banerjee has been named to the company’s board of directors. Banerjee is currently a senior client partner for Korn Ferry. The Indian American executive also serves on the Cray Inc. board of directors. Prior to his role at Korn Ferry, Banerjee was the executive VP and CTO for Schneider Electric. He has also served in several senior leadership roles including at Accenture, ABB and Hewlett-Packard. Banerjee also founded AccelChip and served in academic roles at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Northwestern University. He is a graduate of IIT Kharagpur and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
• Conduent Incorporated appointed Nikhil Nayab to lead the company's blockchain initiatives. Nayab joins Conduent from Accenture. He also has broad experience at blockchain startups and banks, such as Citi and Credit Suisse.
• Hubba, a global wholesale marketplace that powers the new retail economy, appointed Desh Singh as CTO. Singh led the Fulfilment By Amazon engineering team at Amazon and was most recently head of research and strategic vision at Thomson Reuters He brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector to the team, holds 50 issued U.S. patents and published more than 30 scientific articles.
• Muirfield Investment Partners appointed Gari Singh, CTO of IBM Blockchain, as an adviser. Gari Singh is a well-renowned engineer and CTO of IBM. His leadership and guidance make the IBM be a leader in the industry of blockchain, the firm said.
• NetApp, a data authority for hybrid cloud, named Atish Gude as the chief strategy officer. For the past 25 years, Gude has been a leader in the communications and technology industries with a strong background in building and growing businesses. Most recently he served as the senior VP of corporate strategy at Verizon Communications. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles in marketing, strategy, corporate development and operations at Verisign, Clearwire Communications and Sprint Nextel. Gude earned an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and a B.S. from Syracuse University.
• Societe Generale named Sunil Shah as CEO of Societe Generale’s solution centers: Societe Generale Global Solution Centre in India and Societe Generale European Business Services in Romania. Located across India in Bangalore and Chennai, and Romania in Bucharest, the centers are comprising over 9,000 employees. With the talent adept at new emerging technologies, Shah will further drive the digital transformation initiatives, innovation and creation of new services and solutions for Societe Generale, the company said.
• Rheos Medicines, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines that modulate metabolic pathways in immune cells to treat disease, named Sanjay Keswani as CEO. Keswani joins Rheos from Roche where he was senior VP and global head of neuroscience, ophthalmology and rare diseases for Roche Pharma Research and Early Development. He also worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lily & Co. and Amgen, Inc. He is a graduate of The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and earned his MBBS in medicine at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.
