• Diaceutics, the diagnostics data analytics and implementation services company helping to improve patient outcomes through better testing, announced it has retained the services of external adviser Avi Kulkarni who will provide strategic advice to Diaceutics founder Peter Keeling and chairwoman Julie Goonewardene as they spearhead the company’s strategic direction to remain at the forefront of precision medicine testing. Silicon Valley-based Kulkarni has more than 30 years of experience in the global life sciences industry and has taken an active role in the transformation of healthcare via precision medicine and articulating its future importance to the life sciences industry. A Stanford University graduate, the Indian American is a principal at KPMG.
• Eyecare Services Partners, an integrated eye care services company, named Padma S. Cole as VP of revenue cycle management. Cole was VP of revenue cycle operations for PPG Healthcare, VP of revenue cycle point solutions for Parallon/HCA; director of hospital operations excellence for Conifer Health Solutions; and held various roles at Texas Health Resources, Essilor of America and Xerox. She is a graduate of the University of Rochester, Southern Illinois University and Osmania University in India.
• Monmouth University provost and VP of academic affairs Laura Moriarty announced Rekha Datta to an endowed chair appointment. Datta, a professor in the Department of Political Science and Sociology, has been appointed the Freed Endowed Chair in Social Sciences for a three-year term. Datta, who has been at Monmouth since 1994, also recently was named a Fulbright Sholar.
• Disha Trivedi has accepted a position as a food safety research specialist with Jennie-O Turkey Store at its corporate office in Willmar. She previously worked as a quality assurance technician at the Jennie-O plant in Barron, Wisconsin. Trivedi grew up and began her education in India and earned a master's degree in food and nutritional science from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
• PPG announced the appointment of Kumar Nandan as VP of tax, effective March 1. Nandan joined PPG in 2013 as director of U.S. taxes where he was responsible for PPG’s U.S. federal income tax planning and compliance and has oversight responsibility for PPG's Asia-Pacific tax matters. Nandan earned a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, and attended the Master of Tax Laws program at New York University.
• Analog Devices Inc., a global producer of high-performance semiconductors for signal processing applications, appointed Anantha Chandrakasan as an independent director on the board of directors. Chandrakasan is dean of MIT’s School of Engineering and the Vannevar Bush Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. In addition, Chandrakasan co-chairs the MIT–IBM Watson AI Lab and chairs the MIT-SenseTime Alliance on Artificial Intelligence and J-Clinic, the Abdul Latif Jameel Clinic for Machine Learning in Health at MIT. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in electrical engineering and computer sciences from U.C. Berkeley.
