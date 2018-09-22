• Dilip Butani has been appointed by the city of Cerritos, Calif., as director of the Southeast Los Angeles County Workforce Development Board. Pino Pathak gets an extension of two more years as a director. SELACO has a two-fold mission. It specializes in business solutions for employers seeking a trained workforce as well as the funds to access upskill training for existing and new employees. SELACO also specializes in career solutions for job seekers as they gain the skills necessary to secure long term employment. SELACO provides workshops in job search techniques and resume building.
• TiE Seattle named global empowerment speaker, former IBM VP and diversity proponent Shelmina Abji, to its board. Abji has more than 25 years of experience as an IT senior executive, with a track record of successfully leading teams to grow profitable revenue in various client sets and multiple sectors both through direct sales and through partner ecosystem. In addition to TiE Seattle, the Indian American executive also serves on the boards of United Nations Girl Up and Young Women Empowered. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Poona in India.
• Digit, a fintech startup that offers automatic saving and credit card pay-down, has hired Vishwas Prabhakara to be its first COO. Prabhakara will lead daily operations and help scale the business as Digit’s user base and product offerings grow. He was most recently VP and GM of Yelp Reservations. Before that he worked at ESPN, Digg and Fanvibe.
• Startek Inc., a global provider of business process outsourcing services, has appointed Ramesh Kamath as CFO. Kamath previously served as CFO of Aegis Global, which was combined with Startek in July. Prior to Aegis, he also led the finance organization of prominent BPOs, including serving as CFO of The Minacs Group and Progeon, now Infosys BPO. Kamath is a graduate of Mumbai University and is also a chartered accountant and certified cost and works accountant.
• Principal Financial Group named Sri Reddy the new senior VP in retirement and income solutions. Reddy was previously the senior VP and head of full service investments for Prudential Retirement. He also led Prudential Bank & Trust and Prudential Retirement’s registered investment adviser. Previously, he held senior leadership positions with USAA and ING. Reddy is a graduate of Baylor University and the Thunderbird School of Business Management. He also serves as a United States Department of Labor ERISA Advisory Council member.
• The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore has appointed Amitabh Rai as its new GM. Rai joins the Ritz-Carlton Bangalore from Gurgaon, where he was the GM of The Oberoi. He started his career in 1993 as an assistant manager of the front office and within a span of 10 years, became the GM at The Oberoi Grand. Rai is a graduate from St. Joseph’s College for Arts & Sciences at Bangalore University. He also holds a diploma from Oberoi School of Hotel Management.
