• Dr. Susmita Sakruti has joined the Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation in Cerritos, California. The Indian American physician earned her medical degree from Kakatiya Medical College, N.T.R University of Health Sciences in Warangal, AP, India. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She also completed a fellowship in Neuro-Oncology from Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, and her fellowship in Hematology and Oncology at Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, D.C. and Howard University Hospital, Washington, D.C. She is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Hematology, Medical Council of India and Andhra Pradesh Medical Council.
• Wavemaker, a global media, content and technology agency, named Ajay Gupte COO for Wavemaker in South Asia. Gupte joins from Wavemaker Indonesia where he was managing director of the agency. Gupte has successfully led the MEC-Maxus merger in Indonesia. Gupte has rich experience of over 23 years in media, sales and marketing spanning across markets like India, Africa and Indonesia. Prior to joining Wavemaker Indonesia, he has spent over 15 years in India with Maxus. Earlier to Wavemaker, Gupte has had extensive cross-functional stints with TVS Motor Company.
• Arkose Labs, a platform in fraud and abuse prevention for the world’s most targeted enterprises, named Vanita Pandey as the company’s new VP of marketing. Pandey is a fraud expert with previous experience as the VP of product marketing at ThreatMetrix. Most recently, Pandey served as VP of marketing and product strategy at Simility. Prior to ThreatMetrix, Pandey oversaw merchant development and global marketing strategies for digital products at Visa. Pandey holds an M.B.A. from the U.C. Irvine and degrees from the University of Delhi and Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.
• Mindtree announced the appointment of Debashis Chatterjee as the CEO and managing director. He has been inducted into board of Mindtree with a mandate to lead the company into its next phase of growth. Prior to joining Mindtree, Chatterjee was president of global delivery and global leader for the Digital Sytems and Technology practice at Cognizant. A graduate in Jadhavpur Unversity, Chatterjee has over 30 years of experience working in several leading organizations including Tata Consultancy Services and Mahindra and Mahindra.
• Mason City Clinic and MercyOne North Iowa have hired Dr. Avaneesh Jakkoju. Jakkoju is board-certified in internal medicine and echocardiography. He received his bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery from Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad, India. He completed his internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at the Louisiana State University Health Science Center.
• Indian-Australian entrepreneur Aamir Qutub has been awarded as the "Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2019" in the Geelong Business Excellence Awards organized in Geelong. He is the founder and CEO of Enterprise Monkey, a digital solutions agency, tech investor and co-founder of six startups.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
