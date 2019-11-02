• Dr. Udai P. Singh was unanimously elected Secretary General of the Asian Civil Engineering Coordinating Council in Goa, India at the executive committee meeting celebrating the 20th anniversary of ACECC. He will assume this position for six years following a one-year transition from the current Secretary General, Dr. Kenichi Horikoshi of Japan.
• Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based global leader in software platform engineering services and solutions, named Narayan Kamat as VP and global head of data, analytics and AI. Prior to joining Infogain, Narayan had a distinguished 18-year career at Cognizant where he held a number of progressive and global leadership roles while scaling up the data and analytics practice. During that time, the Indian American executive assumed multiple leadership roles ensuring high growth and profitability in the company’s North America Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality, UK&I region and running the data and analytics managed services business.
• The Brattleboro Retreat named Dr. Gaurav Chawla as the hospital’s new CMO. Chawla served as CMO at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where he worked since 2012 in various roles. He received his medical degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh, India. H he completed a residency program in Psychiatry at the Medical University of Ohio and then in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Tufts New England Medical Center in 2003.
• Edison, N.J., Mayor Thomas Lankey announced the appointment of a 10-person advisory committee to help the Township provide water service for 12,000 South Edison residential and commercial customers. Appointed to the Water Advisory Committee included Councilman Ajay Patil and Edison residents Tarendra Lakhankar and Biral Patel.
• Jame Abraham was named as the head of the Hematology/Medical Oncology Department at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Abraham holds a medical degree from Calicut Medical College in Kerala. He most recently served as the director of the Breast Oncology Program at Taussig Cancer Institute and co-director of the Cleveland Clinic Comprehensive Breast Cancer Program and also a professor of medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
