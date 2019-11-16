• DRT Cyber Inc. named Gurpreet Sahota as COO and opened its Washington, D.C., based head office. The Indian American executive worked at Blackberry for 16 years, during which time he also served as principal architect of cyber security before he moved to VersaBank subsidiary, VersaVault Inc.
• The national accounting firm Weaver, one of the 35 largest certified public accounting firms in the United States, announced its expansion into Oklahoma City with audit partner Zeeshan Khan at the helm. Khan was formerly with PwC for almost 14 years, providing assurance services to both public and privately held companies across a range of industries including oil & gas, manufacturing and retail. In addition to his professional background, Khan has been an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and previously served on the board of directors of Junior Achievement.
• Professor Kattesh Katti, distinguished curators professor of radiology and physics at the University of Missouri Cancer Nanotechnology Platform, was chosen as a green nanotechnology expert by the United Nations for an upcoming seminar in Thailand. The seminar is scheduled for Nov. 26.
• Shammi Rana has been appointed secretary-general of the International Council of Traditional Sports and Games. The goal of the International Council of Traditional Sports and Games is to assist governmental and non-governmental organizations in organizing and promoting traditional sports and games and official umbrella organization for Traditional Sports and Indigenous Games as well as organizers of traditional sports games and traditional sports-related international associations throughout the world. Rana, who has more than 20 years of promoting experience at the top levels of professional sports, has worked with state dignitaries around the world to promote political, social and diplomatic relations at the highest levels of government.
• Varian announced Anshul Maheshwari, VP and treasurer, will take on an expanded role of investor relations effective Dec. 1. Prior to joining Varian in July 2018, Maheshwari was the assistant treasurer of Bechtel Corporation, where he had global responsibility for cash operations, investments, capital structure and bank relationships. Prior to Bechtel, he spent nine years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, as a coverage officer in the Corporate & Investment Bank where he focused on advising global corporations on treasury management, debt and equity capital raising. Maheshwari earned a bachelor of commerce degree in accounting from H.R. College, India, and an M.B.A. from Boston College.
• The New Jersey Historical Commission has announced five awards presented at its annual conference, New Jersey Women Make History, at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. Every year the Commission honors individuals and organizations that make significant contributions to state history, including Isha Vyas, Division Head of the Middlesex Office of Arts & History. Vyas’s achievements over a 20-year tenure include implementing a history re-grant program and the oral history project Food For Thought, acquiring historic and cultural properties and artifacts, and establishing an American Indian Cultural Center.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
