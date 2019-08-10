• Eargo, the direct-to-consumer health tech company destigmatizing hearing loss through consumer-driven innovation, continued its expansion with the addition of CMO Shiv Singh from Visa Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. The Indian American executive joins Eargo from Visa where he served as SVP Global Head of Innovation, Go-to-Market, as well as Visa’s SVP Global Head of Digital & Marketing Transformation. At Visa, Singh designed, built, and launched an all-new Visa.com across 140 countries that saw increased traffic and conversions, as well as activating sponsorships with the Olympics and the NFL. Singh was also previously PepsiCo Inc.’s Global Head of Digital, where he oversaw the beverage company’s global digital media and marketing campaigns.
• Fate Therapeutics Inc. announced Dr. Shefali Agarwal has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Agarwal is currently the chief medical officer of Epizyme Inc., a clinical-stage company developing novel epigenetic therapies for cancer and other serious diseases, where she leads the global clinical development and regulatory strategy for tazemetostat for the treatment of cancer. She brings to the company nearly two decades of clinical development and regulatory experience in oncology. She graduated from Karnataka University’s Mahadevappa Rampure Medical School in India, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Baltimore’s Merrick School of Business.
• Cepton Technologies Inc., a provider of 3D lidar solutions for transport, automotive, IoT, industrial, security and mapping applications, announced the appointment of Dr. T. R. Ramachandran as executive VP of marketing. Ramachandran joins Cepton from Velodyne Lidar, where he was VP of product management and developed a keen understanding of various applications for lidar, including autonomous vehicles and robots, mapping, security, industrial, IoT devices and more. He is a Silicon Valley veteran with strong experience both in innovative startups and larger companies. He also worked at LSI (now Broadcom).
• The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority has appointed Rohit Patel to its board of directors. Patel is owner of the Comfort Inn and Best Western Hotels in Hammond.
• H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, named Bharat Vats as chief growth officer. Prior to joining H2scan, Vats served as executive VP at LumaSense Technologies, a temperature and gas sensing technology company. Before that, he was an executive at Serveron Corporation. Vats has also served as head of business development in the energy and utilities market at IBM. He holds an M.B.A. from University of Pittsburgh - Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s in electrical engineering.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.