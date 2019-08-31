• Emalex Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with neurological and psychiatric conditions, named Dr. Atul Mahableshwarkar senior VP of drug development. Mahableshwarkar is a board-certified adult psychiatrist who was formerly an associate professor and vice chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Chicago Medical School of Rosalind Franklin University. Previously, the Indian American physician also led mental health services at the North Chicago VA Medical Center, providing care to patients with psychiatric disorders. He is a graduate of the Armed Forces Medical College in India and completed a residency in adult psychiatry and a fellowship in neuropsychiatry at the Chicago Medical School of Rosalind Franklin University.
• Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, has appointed Kaushik Mehta to a key leadership role in Mercer’s West Market. Mehta has been named Southern California Office Business Leader, Wealth. Prior to this role, Mehta was director of health and benefits consulting at Willis Towers Watson. He also served as director of corporate leader rotation program participant at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts; and before that, he worked at Mercer as a principal in the wealth business. Mehta earned his bachelor’s in actuarial science and finance from Drake University and his M.B.A. from Boston University.
• Ribon Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company, developing first-in-class therapeutics targeting novel enzyme families activated under cellular stress conditions, named Dr. Sudha Parasuraman chief medical officer. Parasuraman is a board-certified hematologist-oncologist with more than 20 years in the healthcare industry and broad experience across the spectrum of oncology drug development. Most recently she served as CMO for X4 Pharmaceuticals. Prior to X4, she was VP of global medical affairs at uniQure Inc. Prior to uniQure, she held senior positions at Novartis. Before joining the industry, Parasuraman was a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and staff physician at Children’s Hospital of Boston, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
• Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that its co-founders Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel have been named co-CEOs. Both Patels resigned as co-chairmen of the board and will remain on the Board as directors. They have also resigned from their executive positions at other companies.
• Foundation Medicine Inc. named Priti Hegde as chief scientific officer. Hegde joins Foundation Medicine following 12 years at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, where she held roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, Hegde served as senior director and principal scientist in oncology biomarker development. Prior to joining Genentech, she was the manager of disease and biomarker transcriptomics at GlaxoSmithKline. She completed her post-doctoral fellowship at The Institute for Genomic Research and holds a doctorate from SUNY Buffalo, as well as a B.Pharm. from Mumbai University.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
