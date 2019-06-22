• EXL, an operations management and analytics company, appointed Sonila Pokharia as the company’s chief compliance and ethics officer. Joining EXL in 2001, Pokharia most recently led service delivery for EXL’s Life and Annuities business where she made significant contributions to strengthening capabilities and growing revenue. In addition to managing key client relationships, the Indian American was also instrumental in establishing service delivery centers in Manila, Philippines and Richmond, VA. Pokharia holds a master’s in economics from Jodhpur University in India.
• Barclays announced the appointment of Akhil Ahuja as head of enterprise and communications technology banking. Ahuja joins Barclays with over 15 years of experience in banking, most recently as managing director and head of systems and infrastructure software banking at Wells Fargo Securities. Prior to joining Wells Fargo he worked at JPMorgan covering enterprise and communications companies. Ahuja will start at Barclays in August 2019.
• Rajul Kulshreshtha has been appointed as the new CEO of Madison Media Plus. Kulshreshtha brings to the table over two decades of experience in the sector. Towards the end of 2018, Kulshreshtha had announced the launch a media advisory company called The Consilium. Before The Consilium, Kulshreshtha ran another company by the name of Xposure for a little over six years. Kulshreshtha was also MD at Kinetic India from 2010 and 2012. He was also the MD at GroupM and has worked with several other brands in the sector such as Universal McCann.
• Visa Inc. announced that Vasant Prabhu, executive VP, CFO and member of the executive committee, will take on the added title of vice chairman for the global payments technology company. Prior to joining Visa, Prabhu worked at NBCUniversal Media LLC as CFO. Prior to joining NBCUniversal in 2014, Prabhu served as the CFO for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. since 2004. He also served as executive vice president and CFO for Safeway Inc., and held senior leadership roles at The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc. and Booz, Allen & Hamilton. Prabhu holds a B.S. in engineering from the IIT and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.
• Columbia Professor Venkat Venkatasubramanian has been awarded the Ngee Ann Kongsi Distinguished Visiting Professorship this summer at the National University of Singapore. He will deliver lectures on artificial intelligence and teach a short course on an analytical theory of income inequality using his recent book on the same topic. Venkatasubramanian earned his doctorate at Cornell University, master’s at Vanderbilt University, and bachelor’s at the University of Madras, India.
• Deloitte announced that Punit Renjen has been elected to a second, four-year term as Deloitte Global CEO. During Renjen’s first term, Deloitte experienced double-digit revenue growth, climbing to become the largest of the Big Four professional services organizations with aggregate revenue of $43.2 billion in FY 2018. Renjen is in his 32nd year with Deloitte. Prior to his current role, he served as the chairman of Deloitte LLP (US member firm) from 2011-2015. Outside of Deloitte, he is a member of several not-for-profit boards including at the United Way Worldwide (chairman) and U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
