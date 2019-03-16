• Flex, a Sketch-to-Scale solutions provider that designs and builds intelligent products globally, named Revathi Advaithi CEO and appointed her to the Board of Directors. Prior to Flex, the Indian American executive was president and CEO for the electrical sector business for Eaton. Advaithi began her career as a mechanical engineer in her native India. Advaithi has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from BITS Pilani and an M.B.A. in international business from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Glendale, Arizona.
• The Texas Lyceum, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, announced that Sanjay Ramabhadran of Houston was sworn in as its 2019 president at the Texas State Capitol. He is a founding principal at VERSA Infrastructure, an engineering consulting firm specializing in program and construction management, and serves on the Houston METRO Board of Directors. Ramabhadran, a registered engineer, is a graduate of BITS-Pilani and Texas A&M University.
• Conga, an application provider for companies looking to automate and enhance their business productivity through end-to-end Digital Document Transformation, announced that cloud customer success veteran Srikant Sharma was named senior VP of customer success. Prior to Conga, Sharma ran global customer success at Marketo. He has also held leadership roles at Open Text, HP and NorthboundDGS. Sharma has an M.B.A. from Cornell University, and a bachelor's in materials science and metallurgical engineering from IIT Bombay in Mumbai.
• General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm, announced the opening of a new office in Jakarta, its first in Indonesia, and appointed Ashish Saboo as managing director to lead General Atlantic’s operations and on-the-ground presence in the country. Saboo joins General Atlantic from CT CORPORA. Prior to joining CT CORPORA, he was an executive director at PwC. He is also a co-founder of Mansionly, a global service platform for interior and lifestyle solutions.
• Shudh Parkash Singh, national president of the Indian Overseas Congress USA, announced the appointment of Prabha Bhandari as the new president of the Rajasthan chapter. Sushil Goyal has been promoted as chairman. Executive committee members, senior officials, and chapter heads all unanimously voted in favor of the motion moved by Shudh Singh for appointment of Bhandari.
• Drs. Mushtaq Ahmad, Albert Chinn and the staff at Pulmonology Associates of Hot Springs welcomed Dr. Nayneshkumar Patel to their clinic. Patel is a member of the medical staff at National Park Medical Center. He received his medical degree from Baroda Medical College of M.S. University in Baroda, Gujarat, India and completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, and his Pulmonary-Critical Care Fellowship at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
• Sapience Analytics named seasoned global business and technology leader Rohit Singla president of the company’s fast-growing India operation. Shirish Deodhar, current president of the India operation, will now assume the role of chief strategy officer with a focus on executing Sapience Analytic’s strategic multi-year business plan to drive new revenue opportunities, potential mergers and acquisitions, and other regional growth opportunities. Singla has over 21 years’ experience at world-class companies including GE, World Bank, Morgan Stanley, NXP and BMC.
