• Girish Dhall, M.D., has been named as division director for the Hematology-Oncology and Blood Marrow Transplantation program in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Pediatrics and Children’s of Alabama. The Indian American physician is currently an associate professor of pediatrics and director of the Neuro-oncology Program at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and will join the department at the end of May 2019. Dhall has been at CHLA and on the faculty at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California since 2007, when he completed his fellowship in pediatric neuro-oncology. Dhall completed his fellowship in pediatric hematology-oncology at New York University Medical Center, residency in pediatrics at New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York, and medical school at Grant Medical College, Mumbai, India.
• The Board of Joget Research Inc. named Raveesh Dewan as CEO of Joget Inc. Dewan brings tremendous experience starting from launching a startup in his early days followed by consulting experience with large organizations and then leading technology transformation initiatives at various large organizations. Prior to joining Joget, he was a key member of CareFirst’s technology leadership. He also serves as a board member on The Ingenuity Project, a non-profit organization serving Baltimore City to promote STEM growth in the community.
• Square Inc. named Amrita Ahuja CFO. She is currently the CFO of Blizzard Entertainment, a leading global developer and publisher of interactive software products and entertainment content. Prior to Activision Blizzard, she held various roles at Fox Networks Group, the Walt Disney Company, and Morgan Stanley. She received her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and her A.B. from Duke University.
• Harbour BioMed announced the appointment of Atul Deshpande as chief strategy officer and head of U.S. Operations. Deshpande joins Harbour BioMed from Sanofi, where he served as global operations lead of Sanofi Genzyme’s Dupixent franchise. Prior to Sanofi Genzyme, Deshpande served at several life science strategic consulting firms. He holds a doctorate in neurobiology and behavior from U.C. Irvine and an M.B.A. from U.K.-based Cranfield University.
• Ace Info Solutions announced the appointment of company and industry veteran Vinay Manne as CTO. In this role, he will focus on strategic initiatives to offer innovative and secure solutions for Ace Info customers as well as enable new and organic business growth for the company. Over the last 10 years at Ace Info, Manne has excelled in multiple roles as a program manager, director of operations and CoE director, contributing significantly to the company's growth and technical excellence. Manne holds a BS degree from University College of Engineering at Osmania University and a master’s from Griffith University in Australia.
• StrideBio Inc, a developer of novel adeno-associated viral-based gene therapies, has appointed Sapan Shah as CEO and a member of the company's board. Prior CEO positions include ARMGO Pharma, Ezose Sciences and Shionogi Inc. Shah began his career as a consultant with McKinsey & Company. He holds a doctorate in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale University and bachelor’s in mathematics, biochemistry and integrated science from Northwestern University.
