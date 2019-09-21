• Global Dignity announced the appointment of Dr. Ashwin Naik as the country chair for India. As India country chair, Naik embodies the core values of Global Dignity, an international non-profit dedicated to uniting everyone with the belief that we all deserve to live a life of dignity, it said. His belief in helping young people be the best versions of themselves and embrace self-love and self-worth are what will serve India well, as he works towards promoting dignity and helping to expand this much needed movement in the country, the organization said.
• SOS Security, the nation's fourth largest privately-owned security company, siad JP Saini has joined SOS Security's corporate leadership team as CIO. Saini is the former CIO at TRC Companies Inc., a global consulting firm based in Lowell, Massachusetts, providing environmentally advanced and applied technology-powered solutions for the power, oil and gas, transportation, real estate, water, and government industries. Prior to becoming CIO, the Indian American executive served as TRC's CTO, VP and director of IT, and national IT manager. He earned an M.B.A. from Montclair State University and a post-graduate diploma in business management from DAV College of Management in Chandigarh, India.
• Blackstone announced that Ram Jagannath, an investor with more than two decades of experience in the healthcare and technology sectors, has joined the firm as a senior managing director. Most recently, Jagannath was a partner at Navab Capital Partners. Previously, he was a managing director at The Carlyle Group in its flagship buyout fund. Prior to joining Carlyle, he worked at Genstar Capital and Thomas Weisel Capital Partners. He received an M.B.A. from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, a J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law and a B.S.E. from Duke University.
• TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, a value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, announced the appointment of telecom industry veteran Sandip Mukerjee as the company’s president and CEO. Mukerjee has replaced former CEO Murray Wright on the company’s Board of Directors. Mukerjee was most recently president of global professional and consulting services business at Nokia Software. Prior to joining Nokia he held several executive positions with Alcatel-Lucent. Mukerjee started his career with AT&T Bell Laboratories and has held several leadership positions in R&D, Product Management, Strategy and Marketing.
• Tiger Analytics, a global AI and advanced analytics consulting firm, announced the appointment of Kishor Gummaraju as chief customer officer. Prior to joining Tiger, Gummaraju held several key leadership positions at Infosys. A seasoned practitioner of design thinking, he has led many large-scale business transformation programs, driven by AI and intelligent automation.
• Warren Oral Surgery announced the addition of Dr. Prakhar Mehrotra as full-time oral surgeon. Mehrotra graduated from the prestigious King George's Medical University, Dental College in India at the top of his class. He subsequently completed his DDS from Columbia University in New York.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.