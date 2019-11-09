• Goldman Sachs recognized Roostify co-founder and CEO Rajesh Bhat as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California. The Indian American executive is responsible for establishing and executing on the vision of Roostify and delivering on the brand promise of ‘Reinvent Lending. Realize Dreams’. Over the past six years, he has scaled Roostify from three employees to over 100 and has crossed major industry milestones, including reaching $250 billion in loans processed. Prior to starting Roostify, Bhat spent 14 years in management consulting, most recently at Pace Harmon, a boutique transaction advisory firm. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis.
• Cloudleaf Inc., a digital supply chain solutions firm, named Shekar Natarajan, one of the foremost thought leaders in supply chain management, to the company’s corporate Board of Advisers. Shekar has held leadership roles with major corporations such as Walmart, Target, The Walt Disney Company, Anheuser-Busch, PepsiCo and Coca Cola and is credited with creating game-changing digital supply chain capabilities such as the scalable grocery home shopping model, The Disney Magic Band experience, Coolift, DSD Innovation, and the digital supply chain industry’s first control tower.
• TÜV SÜD America Inc., a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specializes in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services, announced the appointment of Kapil Bansal to the role of SVP of commercial, consumer and medical products for the Americas region. Prior to being promoted into this new role, since 2010, he was SVP of the consumer products and retail business globally. Bansal began his career with TÜV SÜD in December 2007.
• Cerebras Systems, a company dedicated to accelerating AI compute, announced that Vinay Srinivas, former VP of engineering at Synopsys, has joined Cerebras Systems to lead its rapidly expanding software organization. He is a graduate from IIT Bombay. Prior to Synopsys he led engineering at Archpro Design, later acquired by Synopsys, and before that, he managed research and development at Sequence Design.
• PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered connectors and cable solutions, has continued its global expansion with a new subsidiary in New Delhi, PEI-Genesis Connectivity Solutions India Private Limited. In expanding, the company named Manesh P. Singh as country manager. Nandakumar worked with Amada, the Japanese machine manufacturing firm, as senior engineer for over four years before joining PEI-Genesis.
• Smarsh, helping customers get ahead – and stay ahead – of the risk within their electronic communications, announced the hiring Rohit Khanna as chief customer officer. Khanna leads the Smarsh Professional Services, Technical Support and Customer Success teams. Prior to joining Smarsh, he was responsible for driving exceptional customer success and experience at SecureAuth, capping more than two decades of experience in the technology security space. Khanna has a demonstrated track record of running global customer success, support and services at scale for cloud software providers, working with customers ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
