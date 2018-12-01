• Greif Inc., a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, named Bala V. Sathyanarayanan senior VP and chief human resources officer. He most recently served as executive VP for HR for North American operations at the Xerox Corporation. Sathyanarayanan also led human resources for the Americas Enterprise Business at Hewlett-Packard Inc. His career also includes roles at Avaya Inc., Polaris Software Inc. and Coca Cola Inc. The Indian American exeutive is a graduate of Rutgers University and the University of Madras in Chennai, India.
• Montana State University has chosen Sreekala Bajwa, a professor and scientist who investigates new ways to use engineering to improve farming, as its new VP of agriculture. For the past six years, Bajwa has been a professor and chair of North Dakota State University’s department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering. Bajwa earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from Kerala Agricultural University in India, her master’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, and her doctorate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
• Neal Patel, professor of clinical pediatrics, associate professor of biomedical informatics and VUMC’s chief health information officer, will succeed Kevin Johnson in the role of HealthIT leader. Patel joined the faculty of the Department of Pediatrics in the Division of Pediatric Critical Care in 1997. He was named Chief Medical Informatics Officer in 2006. In 2011, Patel transitioned into the role of medical director of Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care.
• The Association for Computing Machinery named Raj Kettimuthu as a Distinguished Member in recognition of his engineering contributions to advancing the field of computing. Kettimuthu, a computer scientist with the Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, is one of 49 members selected for their extraordinary array of achievement, reflecting the many distinct areas of research and practice in the computing information technology fields. Kettimuthu received his B.E. from Anna University in Chennai, India, and his M.S. and Ph.D. from the Ohio State University.
• GES, a global full-service provider for live events, named Arjun Chakravarti as senior VP of analytics and insights solutions. Before joining GES, Chakravarti was assistant professor of management and marketing at the IIT Stuart School of Business in Chicago. He also served as managing director of Level 100. Chakravarti holds both an M.B.A. and a doctorate from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in Behavioral Science.
• Hudson Institute named Rajeev Chandrasekhar to its board of trustees. Chandrasekhar currently serves as a Member of Parliament representing the state of Karnataka in the Upper House of the Indian Parliament. A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he has served in parliament for three terms and was previously elected as an independent MP for two terms. Prior to entering politics, Chandrasekhar founded BPL Mobile. After selling his majority stake in 2006, Chandrasekhar established Jupiter Capital. Earlier in his career, Chandrasekhar established the Namma Bengaluru Foundation and the Flags of Honour Foundation. He is a graduate of the Manipal Institute of Technology and the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.
