• HouseCanary, a real estate technology company in San Francisco, Calif., providing accurate home valuations to drive smarter decisions across the residential real estate ecosystem, named Niti Bashambu to the position of chief product officer. Prior to joining HouseCanary, Bashambu was the chief analytics officer at IAC Applications, where the Indian American excutive led the global data science, product, marketing analytics, and business intelligence teams.
• Rhode Island Quality Institute announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Indra Neil Sarkar as interim president and CEO. Sarkar was previously the director of the Center for Biomedical Informatics at Brown University. Sarkar, who holds a doctorate from the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University in Biomedical Informatics, comes to RIQI from Brown University where he serves as the associate professor of Medical Science, the associate professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice and the director of the Center for Biomedical Informatics.
• Aspen Dental Management Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing dental support organizations in the U.S., named Abhinav Shukla COO. Shukla joins ADMI from True Value Company, where he most recently served as COO. During his tenure at True Value, he led large, multi-location teams of almost 2,000 associates who served more than 4,400 retailer locations in 60 countries. Prior to True Value, Shukla was a consultant for global consulting firm AlixPartners. He was the co-founder and CEO of AlphaHarvest Capital and served as a principal at Druker Capital. He is a graduate of MIT and IIT.
• PPG named Devashish Saxena as VP and chief digital officer. Most recently, Saxena led digital strategy as vice president, global digital business and e-commerce at Rexel, a France-based multi-channel distributor of electrical supplies. Prior to his time at Rexel, Saxena served as senior VP of global e-commerce strategy, at U.K.-based Premier Farnell. He earned an M.B.A., master’s and a bachelor’s from the University of Texas.
• Ryan, one of the world’s largest firm focused primarily on business tax services, has announced the promotion of Vik Singh-Bains to principal and practice leader of goods and services tax in Australia. Prior to joining Ryan in 2017, Singh-Bains was head of transaction tax reporting for the largest investment bank in Australia and New Zealand.
• TroyGould business litigator Pooja Nair is among 75 honorees in the Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement honoring the city’s most influential women attorneys. Nair’s expertise includes a comprehensive range of employment issues including compliance, internal investigations, and litigation. She understands business needs and develops employment practices and procedures that are both compliant with applicable laws and practical. She has experience handling internal complaints to de-escalate issues and conduct discrete and thorough internal investigations.
• BridgeStreet, a leader in providing extended stay business travel solutions, has appointed Kamal Advani as CEO. Advani, a longstanding BridgeStreet Board member and a Managing Director of BridgeStreet’s controlling shareholder of Versa Capital Management LLC, brings with him an intimate understanding of the business and 30 years of operating and finance experience, leading companies to achieve sustainable and profitable growth.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.