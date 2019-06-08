• Impossible Foods announced the hiring of tech industry veteran Sheetal Shah as senior VP of product and operations. Shah was previously COO. Before that, the Indian American executive served in numerous leadership roles at Motorola Mobility. Among other positions, Shah served as Chief Procurement Officer, responsible for end-to-end global supplier management including all commercial and operational aspects including supplier new technology readiness.
• The California Pharmacists Association announced Rajan Vaidya has joined the organization in the CPhA Center for Advocacy, the government affairs and public policy unit of the association. Vaidya comes to CPhA after successfully completing an Executive Residency in Association Management and Leadership with the American Pharmacists Association Foundation. Previously, Vaidya completed his Doctor of Pharmacy degree with a certificate in healthcare management from Keck Graduate Institute School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Claremont, California.
• AudioEye Inc., a provider of digital accessibility solutions that provides barrier-free website access for individuals with disabilities, named Sach Barot as the company's CFO. Barot is a proven corporate finance executive and business leader, bringing 20 years of experience to the AudioEye team, most recently having served as CFO, Global Operations for Dun & Bradstreet Corporation. Barot began his career at D&B in 2002 as a financial analyst and held roles with progressive responsibility, culminating with the position of CFO, Global Operations, supporting approximately $1.7 billion in annual revenues. He received his M.B.A. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and also has a master's degree in international business from the School of Economics at Devi Ahilya University in Indore, India.
• Gatehouse Bank has promoted Sim Gill to the post of intermediary national key account manager. He joined Gatehouse in October 2017 and served as a business development manager in the residential property finance department.
• Realistic Realtors, a leading commercial real estate advisory firm based in India, has appointed Pushpendra Yadav as director of N.E.W. Leasing. Yadav comes with 12 years of experience in the field of office and retail leasing across India. Prior to this, he was chief manager at Edelweiss Securities Limited, senior manager at Max Life Insurance and Deputy Manager (North) in MetLife.
• Avalara Inc., a provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, appointed of Manjula Muthukrishnan as managing director of Avalara Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Avalara’s Indian subsidiary. Most recently, she served as a strategic consultant for Socion Advisors. Prior to that, she was with HSBC as the head of Digital Engineering for Commercial Banking. She also spent 20 years with Infosys.
• Akhil Sharma recently became executive VP and CFO for DentaQuest, a leading purpose-driven oral health care organization. Before joining DentaQuest, Sharma was co-president and CFO of North American Dental Group. Prior to that, he was the president and CFO of Enlivant, a leading assisted living operator and portfolio company of TPG Capital. He also spent eight years with Fortress Investment Group, primarily focusing on their senior living private equity investments. Sharma started his career in investment banking at Lazard.
