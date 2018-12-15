• Incyte announced the appointment of Dashyant Dhanak as executive VP and chief scientific officer. The Indian American executive joins Incyte from Janssen Research & Development, where he most recently served as global head of discovery sciences. Prior to Janssen, Dhanak spent 25 years at GlaxoSmithKline.
• Conversica Inc., a conversational AI for business firm, named Rashmi Vittal as its new chief marketing officer. Prior to joining Conversica, Vittal led marketing for SAP Customer Data Cloud after the successful acquisition of Gigya, a customer identity management start-up, and was responsible for the integrated marketing strategy, product marketing, and sales enablement. She has also held various marketing leadership positions at IBM, Oracle and Neustar.
• Cox Automotive is tapping a newcomer to the auto industry to oversee its sales and marketing operations in the U.S., taking over for departing executive Raj Sundaram. Information technology executive Sid Nair becomes Cox Automotive's chief sales officer, a new position, effective. Nair comes from DXC Technology, an IT services company with $24.5 billion in revenue. Nair, who had been with HPE Enterprise Services before the merger, was responsible for growing DXC Technology's $10 billion business in the Americas region.
• Nkarta Therapeutics, a privately-held cell therapy company developing Natural Killer immune cells to fight cancer, named Dr. Kanya Rajangam as senior vice president and chief medical officer. Rajangam most recently served as chief medical officer at Atara Biotherapeutics. Prior to Atara, she was chief medical officer of Cleave Biosciences. Rajangam also served in roles with increasing responsibilities at Onyx and Exelixis. She received a medical degree from St. Johns’ Medical College in India, and a doctorate in biomedical cell and tissue engineering from Northwestern University.
• DISH named Suma Nallapati senior VP and chief digital officer. Nallapati currently serves on Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper's cabinet as Secretary of Technology and State CIO. Prior to her role leading Colorado's Office of Information Technology, Nallapati served Catholic Health Initiatives as associate VP of service delivery. Nallapati began her IT career as a programmer for DISH in 1997. Nallapati was named "CIO of the Year" in November by the Colorado Technology Association. Nallapati was also named a 2017 Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Colorado honoree by the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce. She holds her master's degree in nuclear physics from the Andhra University India.
• Benu Networks, a provider of innovative virtual network solutions that enable service providers to rapidly create and deliver next generation IP services, named Ajay Manuja as CTO. He will continue as VP of engineering for Benu Networks in addition to his new duties. Prior to joining Benu Networks, Benu was the VP of platform engineering at Acme Packet. He is a graduate of the University of Pune and the University of Massachusetts.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
