• John Marshall Bank named Shalini J. Kapur as their new VP, Treasury Sales and Service Manager. Before joining John Marshall Bank, Kapur was VP, Branch Manager of United Bank (formerly Cardinal Bank). The Indian American executive graduated from Jesus and Mary College in New Delhi with a B.S. in commerce. She is currently part of the Virginia Banker’s Association School of Bank Management’s Class of 2020. Her career in banking began in customer service, where her exceptional performance was awarded by continual promotions to higher level positions. She has served in leadership positions within local financial institutions including BB&T and Virginia Commerce Bank before its acquisition by United Bank.
• The Board of Directors of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company announced Anant Bhalla will become American Equity’s CEO on March 1. Most recently he served as executive VP and CFO of Brighthouse Financial Inc. He joined MetLife in 2014 as CFO of Retail business. Since leaving Brighthouse in the spring of 2019, Bhalla has been a partner of Bhalla Capital Partners, focused on bringing together private capital and asset management capabilities to serve core unmet needs in the global life insurance sector. He is a graduate of Madras University and S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research.
• Salient Systems Corporation, a leader in enterprise video surveillance management solutions, named Sanjit Bardhan director of Middle East, Africa, and India. Bardhan is an accomplished, proven and highly motivated global sales leader with demonstrated success growing and transforming businesses through strong client relationships, employee motivation, collaboration and initiative.
In addition, Mr. Bardhan’s experience encompasses many successful years as Vice President, International Sales for Arecont Vision Costar. Prior to his time at Arecont Vision Costar, he was part of successful sales teams at both Anixter International and Schneider Electric.
• Renowned dance choreographer Dr. Sandip Soparrkar has a new feather in his cap, as the International Business School of Washington has appointed him as a new panel member in board of directors. Working to promote young and upcoming artists for almost 20 years, Soparrkar is instrumental in bringing the classic Latin and Ballroom dances and other world dances to Indian shores. He has also been conducting workshops and giving speeches about the importance of art and dance in one’s life all over the world.
• Joseph M. Chalil, co-founder and publisher of The Universal News Network, has been selected to be the chairman of the board of directors of the Indo-American Press Club. Chalil is the chairman of the healthcare advisory board and an adjunct professor at H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship, Nova Southeastern University in Florida and is a member of the Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine Executive Leadership Council in Florida. He will serve as the chairman for a two-year term.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
