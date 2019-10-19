• Kebotix Inc., a technology platform company for new chemicals and materials, announced that Dr. Ashish Kulkarni, executive VP, CTO and CIO of Avantor Inc., has joined Kebotix’s board of directors. Prior to joining Avantor in 2016, the Indian American executive served as CTO and CIO at Celanese Corp., among other roles in his six years there. Earlier, he was VP of the Global Engineering, Building Systems and Services divisions of United Technologies Corp. He is a graduate of Osmania University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
• Marqeta, the first global modern card issuing platform, named chief marketing officer Vidya Peters to its executive team. Peters was recently CMO of MuleSoft. Before MuleSoft, she held a number of leadership roles at Intuit and was a strategy consultant at Bain & Company. Peters graduated from Harvard University, the Kellogg School of Management and Northwestern University.
• Signal Capital Partners Limited, a London-based private asset management firm, has appointed Kautilya Jain as its chief data scientist. In his new role, Jain will be responsible for the utilization and governance of data across Signal’s investment decision making process.
Prior to joining Signal, Jain headed European Big Data Analytics efforts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He has also held positions at Octave IM, Quant Capital, and Symantec. He is a graduate of IIT Bombay.
• The Hartford has appointed Deepa Soni as CIO. Most recently, Soni served as U.S. CIO for BMO Financial Group. Her previous roles include head of application development at M&T Bank and head of enterprise architecture at KeyBank, where she oversaw digital transformation, business solution delivery, enterprise architecture and business process optimization.
• AppZen announced that Debashis Saha is joining the company as VP of engineering. Previously, Saha served as VP of platforms for eBay, PayPal and Intuit and held technology leadership roles at Oracle Corporation and enterprise health benefits platform Jiff. He earned a master of science in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT; and a bachelor of technology in computer science and engineering from IIT Kharagpur.
• Tulsea, a talent and content management company in India, has hired WME business affairs executive Suchir Batra as SVP to lead the company’s expanded international business based in Los Angeles. Batra, who previously worked at Fullscreen and Greenberg Traurig, was also an agent at William Morris Agency before the Endeavor merger, helping to launch William Morris Consulting in the UK. The Mumbai-based Tulsea, founded by Datta Dave and Chaitanya Hegde, has helped put together or repped writer and director talent for several TV series and films, they said in a press release, including “Sacred Games,” “Leila,” “Ghoul,” “Mirzapur,” “Made in Heaven,” “Metro Park,” “Brown Nation,” “Lipstick Under My Burkha,” “Udta Punjab,” “NH10,” “Masaan” and “Uri: The Surgical Strike.”
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
