• Kin, the digital network and content studio that works with celebrities like Tia Mowry, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, and Malika and Kadijah Haqq, has promoted Tejal Ajmera to COO. Ajmera served as a longtime finance executive at NBCUniversal before joining Kin as VP of finance and operations in 2014. As COO, the Indian American executive will focus on scaling the company’s operations with an eye toward profitability by year’s end, the company says.
• Milestone Technologies’ board announced that Sameer Kishore has been appointed president and CEO. Before joining Milestone, Kishore was the GM of IBM’s Financial Services business, a multi-billion segment within IBM’s Global Technology Services division. Prior to IBM, Kishore was president at Dell Services/NTT Data. Prior to Dell Services/NTT Kishore spent over 19 years in various roles with Wipro in the U.S. and India.
• Udemy, a global marketplace for learning and teaching online, announced the appointment of Prasad Gune as SVP of product where he will lead the company’s product management, design and UX research teams. Gune was previously SVP of product at OpenTable. Prior to OpenTable, he led product management for Recruiter, LinkedIn's flagship monetization product within the multi-billion dollar Talent Solutions portfolio. He holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a master’s degree from U.C. Berkeley.
• Customers Bank, the banking subsidiary of Customers Bancorp Inc., announced a series of senior executive promotions and recruitment of Sam Sidhu, an experienced top executive as its vice chairman and COO. Sidhu has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. Prior to launching Megalith Capital Management, a real estate focused private equity firm in New York, he worked at Providence Equity Partners and Goldman Sachs for five years. He has also served on the board of Customers Bank for the past eight years and is the CEO of Megalith Financial Corp.
• HCL Technologies, a global technology firm, announced that its president and CEO, C. Vijayakumar, has been named chairman of the IT industry Governors community of the World Economic Forum. The announcement was made at the Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Under Vijayakumar’s stewardship, the community will prioritize dialogue and action around the most pressing issues impacting the industry’s future progress like Talent re-skilling, Data governance, security and privacy, responsible proliferation of Artificial Intelligence, amongst others.
• Facebook has announced a new addition to its leadership team in India, Avinash Pant, who will take on the role of marketing director at Facebook India. Pant comes with twenty-two years of experience working with leading consumer brands such as Nike, Coca-Cola, The Walt Disney Company, and most recently, Red Bull. Pant is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.