• KKR announced the appointment of Sumanth Cidambi and Vijay Padmanabhan as directors for the firm’s credit business in India. Cidambi has worked extensively with corporate boards and senior management teams in Asia, Europe and the U.S. for over 20 years. Padmanabhan has extensive experience in credit underwriting and distress investing, in the UK and India, including in Old Lane, Fidelity Investments, SBI Funds Management, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors. KKR has been investing in India since 2006.
• Manna Molecular, a leading cannabis biotech firm, announced Dr. Harin Padma-Nathan, a clinician in sexual dysfunction FDA trials, has joined the company as its chief medical officer. The Indian American brings more than 25 years of clinical and medical research experience to Manna Molecular, including overseeing clinical trials of the two biggest blockbuster FDA-approved sexual dysfunction drugs ever made–Viagra and Cialis. He has also published extensive research on Viagra, Caverject and MUSE in the New England Journal of Medicine. The company plans to offer and license pre-liposomal lyophilate powder, that enables consumers to infuse beverages at the point-of-consumption.
• Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital engineering and IT outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for its clients, announced that Raj Rajgopal, president of digital business strategy, has resigned from the company, effective March 1, 2019, in order to pursue other opportunities.
• Dr. Julie Gralow, director of breast medical oncology at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, has joined the board of directors of the Binaytara Foundation, an international cancer health nonprofit based in Washington state. She joins the Binaytara Foundation during the beginning phases of its project to establish the first comprehensive cancer center in southeast Nepal.
• American International Group Inc. named Sachin N. Shah CEO of Asia Pacific, AIG General Insurance. Most recently, Shah served as chairman, president and CEO of MetLife Japan, a position he held since 2013. Earlier in his career, Shah spent five years leading MetLife’s international growth strategies, including overseeing the integration of the acquisition of Alico across more than 50 countries. Shah currently serves as the president of The American Chamber of Commerce in Japan.
• Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career, named Bala Viswanathan, CEO of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc U.K. & Ireland Employee Benefits, as its COO. Prior to his current role, Viswanathan served as JLT’s COO and has a long track record of successfully leading global business operations.
• Global digital agency Isobar announced Prashant Mehta has been appointed to senior VP and global head of delivery. Mehta most recently was group VP, global service line lead for data/AI, systems integration, cloud and media services at Publicis.Sapient. Mehta also has extensive experience in building and scaling organizations that deliver large scale, complex, omni-channel digital transformation programs driving strategic business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies.
