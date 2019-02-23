• Korn Ferry announced that Radhika Papandreou has joined the firm as a senior client partner. She joins Korn Ferry from a leading executive search firm, where she was managing director and global head of its hospitality and leisure practice. Previously, the Indian American executive was managing director and head of the consumer and healthcare, North America practice, at Lloyds Bank. Prior to that, she was an executive at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. She began her career at Citigroup. She earned a B.A. in international affairs and a B.A. in economics from Johns Hopkins University, and an M.B.A. from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
• William Blair, a global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management and private wealth management, named Anurag Sharma to lead the firm’s investment banking activities in Europe. Sharma originally joined the investment banking team in London in 2004, and in 2009 he moved to San Francisco to further build the firm’s U.S. West Coast footprint. Most recently, he was head of West Coast investment banking and a senior member of the financial sponsors group. Sharma earned M.A and M.B. B. degrees from the University of Cambridge.
• Synchronoss Technologies Inc. announced that Mohan Gyani has been elected to the Synchronoss Board of Directors. Gyani previously served as president and CEO of AT&T Wireless Mobility Services where he played a key role in the $10.6 billion IPO of AT&T Wireless in 2000. Prior to that as executive VP and CFO of AirTouch, Gyani was a key leader in the $120 billion merger of AirTouch and Vodafone, and the subsequent $70 billion joint venture with Bell Atlantic that resulted in the creation of Verizon Wireless. Prior to AirTouch, Mohan held several executive positions during his career at Pacific Telesis Group/Pacific Bell.
• Raman Venkatesh has been appointed as the new executive VP and COO of SAE International. Most recently, he served as CEO of a strategic business unit for Eureka Forbes Limited in Bangalore India. Venkatesh holds several patents, citations and has been published in multiple peer-reviewed journals from his early career. He is a graduate of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science; the University of Pittsburgh; and the University of Pittsburgh.
• Greenway Health, a health IT and services provider, named Kali Durgampudi chief technology and innovation officer. Most recently, he served as senior VP of research and development with Nuance. Prior to that role, he was vice president of product development at Eclipsys before its merger with Allscripts. Durgampudi currently serves as an International Advisory Board member of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. He has degrees from Gulbarga University in India and the University of Central Oklahoma.
• Adobe appointed Dheeraj Pandey to its board of directors. Pandey is the founder, CEO and chairman of Nutanix. Prior to founding Nutanix, Pandey was the VP of engineering at Aster Data, where he helped build and lead its product and engineering teams. His technology and enterprise software experience also includes engineering and leadership roles at Oracle Corporation, Zambeel, Inc. and Trilogy Software Inc. He is a graduate of IIT Kanpur and the University of Texas at Austin.
