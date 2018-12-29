• KPC announced the appointment of Dr. Sumanta Chaudhuri as chief medical officer for Hemet Valley Medical Center and Menifee Valley Medical Center. A graduate of Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, the Indian American physician most recently served as program director of the Transitional Year Internship for graduate medical residents at Hemet Valley Medical Center. In addition, Chaudhuri served as the associate program director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program and Director of the Peri-Operative Clinic of the Eye Institute at the Medical College of Wisconsin. She was selected as the associate program director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Riverside Community Hospital, and served as Medical Director for local Independent Physician Associations and Hospitalist groups.
• The Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, named Jay Ash CEO of the non-partisan, public policy group. Ash serves as the Secretary of Housing and Economic Development for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Ash previously served as the city manager in his native Chelsea. He also previously served as the staff director to the Massachusetts House Majority Leader, as co-founder and vice-chair of the Metropolitan Mayors Coalition, as past president of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, as a board member of the public policy think tank MassINC, and as an elected trustee of his alma mater, Clark University.
• Chevron Corporation named Navin Mahajan vice president and treasurer, effective Feb. 1. Mahajan, 52, who is currently vice president of Finance Downstream & Chemicals, will oversee banking, financing, cash management, insurance, pension investments, and credits and receivables activities across the corporation. He will report to Patricia Yarrington, Chevron’s vice president and chief financial officer.
• Global Knowledge, a technology skills solutions firm, named Pramod Bhasin, founder and former CEO and president of Genpact, to its board of directors. Prior to Genpact, his 25 year career with GE spanned the U.S., U.K. and Asia. He served as CEO of GE Capital, India and Asia. He is the co-founder of Asha Impact, a virtual fund focused on social impact investments and advocacy and he remains an active investor in start-ups and established businesses. He also co-founded the Skills Academy that provides vocational skills training to disadvantaged young people in India.
• Microsoft’s Indian-origin CTO for AI Joseph Sirosh has joined Compass, a New York-based real estate tech company which is making efforts to simplify the home buying and selling process with the use of cutting-edge technology. Prior to Microsoft, he spent close to nine years at Amazon as a VP in multiple parts of the company, most recently the global inventory platform.
• Collinear, developer of ultra-high capacity, over-the-air connectivity solutions for transforming network communications, named Dinesh Khurana VP of engineering. Khurana most recently served as senior director of engineering for Cisco’s Data Center Switching Business Group. Prior to Cisco, he led the software engineering group for Fiber PON systems at Ericsson Raynet.
