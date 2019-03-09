• LendKey, a lending-as-a-service solution firm for banks and credit unions, recently named Aditi Agrawal as senior VP of credit risk. Prior to joining LendKey, she served as head of pricing and profitability for risk management at OnDeck, where she led the development and implementation of pricing and profitability strategies. She has also held VP and director roles for several financial institutions, including American Express. Agrawal is a graduate of the Shri G. S. Institute of Technology and Science in India.
• The Advertising Specialty Institute has named former Amazon executive Dave Lakshmanan as its new CTO. During the past five years, Lakshmanan worked at Amazon in three e-commerce businesses. Most recently, the Indian American served as the director leading the software engineering teams that built customer-facing apps for Amazon Fresh. He previously served as CTO of Quidsi, a retail operation owned and integrated into Amazon and as VP of software development for Amazon’s Audible. Before joining Amazon, he was at Experian and spent 10 years with increasing responsibility at Bloomberg Financial Markets. Lakshmanan is a graduate of Temple University and Shivaji University.
• MomentFeed, a mobile consumer experience management for multi-location brands firm, named Avik Dey senior VP of engineering. Most recently, Dey was executive VP of Technology at Marin Software. Previously, Dey served as worldwide director of Big Data Product/Apache Engineering at Intel Corporation. At Yahoo!, he was lead product/program manager. In addition, Dey held the role of senior engineering manager, Cloud Computing at eBay, managing the execution and delivery of an industry leading in-house Cloud software incubation.
• QuEST Global, an engineering services provider, has appointed Arun Pai as president of new business development. Prior to joining QuEST, Pai was corporate VP at HCL Technologies. Pai joins QuEST with more than 30 years of progressive experience in engineering and IT services industry. During which, he was instrumental in providing strategic and transformational benefits to various customers by delivering tangible business value across different outsourcing services including product development, production and aftermarket services.
• Praveen Raja has joined PATH in the newly created position of VP of technology development and introduction. His most recent position with Amgen focused on innovation across medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health. Prior to working with Amgen, Raja served as VP of medical science and solutions at Proteus Digital Health. He also served as head of clinical development and medical affairs at Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices & Diagnostics and chief of behavioral medicine at Kaiser Permanente. He is a graduate of UCLA.
• Santonu Jana, a finance and strategy executive with extensive experience serving the K-12 education and educational technology markets, has been named CFO at ACT. Jana is managing principal for Axle Finance and Strategy Consulting. He previously served as VP for finance at Scantron and Pearson Education, held senior positions with Advance Auto Parts and American Express, and was as an associate with McKinsey & Company. He earned an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and a bachelor’s from IIT Kharagpur.
