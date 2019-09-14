• Neustar Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, announced that Atish Ghosh has joined the company as its senior VP of product engineering. Prior to Neustar, the Indian American served as the head of global research and development at Ellucian. Before that, Ghosh held senior leadership roles in product development at JDA Software. Ghosh has a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate in electrical engineering from Clemson University.
• Rambus Inc., a silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, named Meera Rao to its Board of Directors. Rao has held several senior executive positions, most recently as CFO at Monolithic Power Systems. Prior to Monolithic Power Systems, Rao held various executive roles at leading technology companies, including Integration Associates Inc., Atrica, Raza Foundries, NVIDIA and AMD. She is a CPA and holds an M.B.A. from the University of Rochester in New York.
• SIMO Corporation, the parent company behind Skyroam, a portable WiFi device brand, announces the establishment of a new IoT and B2B business unit, with Ludovic Lassauce, former head of mobile and Internet of Things in the Asia-Pacific region for Tata Communications, appointed as CEO.
• Prometheum, the SEC and FINRA regulated blockchain financial platform for creating and publicly trading cryptosecurities, announces that marketing leader Kirti Naik will be joining its team as chief marketing officer. Prior to joining Prometheum’s team, Kirti led global brand marketing at Russell Investments, OppenheimerFunds and Citibank.
• Impossible Foods announced the hiring of Ravi Thakkar in the all-new position of VP of product management. Thakkar has a track record of launching successful products on a global scale. He has an M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a B.S. in computer engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Thakkar’s experience spans product management, engineering, marketing, sales, operations and other functions.
• The Software Report has released their annual listing of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs, and DealerSocket’s president and CEO Sejal Pietrzak has come in at No. 7 in the ranking. Pietrzak is the only CEO from an automotive company to make the list. The exceptional CEOs on the Top 50 list were selected based on nomination submissions from colleagues, peers, and other software industry participants. Nominees were reviewed across a number of key attributes including integrity, intellect, drive, emotional intelligence, organizational culture, and operational skill. They were most closely evaluated based on qualitative and substantive commentary provided on the CEOs character.
• Grid4C, an award winning AI-powered energy analytics solution provider, has hired Musaddeq Khan as its chief revenue officer to expand its global sales efforts. Khan joins the company with over a decade of experience in building and selling software and analytics solutions to utilities for companies like Itron, Landis & Gyr, Clevest and Verdeeco.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
