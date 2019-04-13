• New England College of Optometry welcomed assistant professor Sangeetha Metlapally as a faculty member in the Department of Vision Science. The Indian American educator will teach courses in the OD and MS curricula, and continue her research in the fields of Optics and Binocular Vision. Metlapally is a graduate of the Elite School of Optometry in Chennai and BITS Pilani. Following graduation, Metlapally spent a year in optometric practice in the Department of Optometry at the Medical Research Foundation of Chennai. She began her research career in Australia with a doctorate in Vision Science funded by competitive scholarships at the School of Optometry at The University of Melbourne.
• Systech, a supply chain security and brand protection firm, named Dr. Avi Chaudhuri chief scientist. Chaudhuri assumes the new role in addition to his current position as Systech's senior global partner. Chaudhuri holds a doctorate in neuroscience from U.C. Berkeley. In addition to his work at Systech, he is founder and trustee of The Purnima Foundation in India.
• Motorola Solutions has announced Dr. Mahesh Saptharishi as the company’s new CTO. Previously, Saptharishi spent five years as CTO for Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company and a leading provider of video and analytics solutions. Under his leadership, Avigilon became a market leader in video analytics and AI with capabilities such as self-learning video analytics, appearance search and unusual motion detection. A highly respected technology expert and thought leader, Saptharishi earned a doctorate degree in machine learning from Carnegie Mellon University and has also authored numerous scientific publications, articles and patents.
• Veneeta Dayal was appointed as the Dorothy R. Diebold Professor of Linguistics at Yale. Dayal focuses her research on the semantics of natural language and its interface with syntax and pragmatics, typically from a cross-linguistic perspective. A native of India, Dayal received a B.A., M.A., and M.Phil in English literature from Delhi University. She earned her Ph.D. in linguistics from Cornell University.
• LatentView Analytics, an analytics partner to some of the world’s most recognized brands, announced the appointment of Rajan Sethuraman as CEO. He will take over from Gopi Koteeswaran, who has served in that role since January 2014. Sethuraman previously served as the chief people officer at LatentView Analytics, in addition to steering several strategic initiatives to drive growth.
• Columbus McKinnon Corporation, a designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies and services for material handling, named Appal Chintapalli VP of engineered products. Chintapalli’s last four years have been in Germany as the GM and VP of IT and Edge Infrastructure EMEA for Vertiv. Prior to that, he held progressively challenging positions in leadership with Emerson Electric over 11 years. Chintapalli holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, a master’s from the University of Oklahoma, and a bachelor’s from Andhra University.
