• Onapsis, a business application protection firm, announced the appointment of Anshuman Kanwar as GM of products and technology. Most recently, the Indian American executive served as the chief technology officer at LogMeIn, where he oversaw product management, engineering and customer experience for its UCC product portfolio. Previously, Kanwar held several senior technology and engineering leadership roles at Citrix, where he led the development of its SaaS and internet-based enterprise offerings. Kanwar holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Delhi, an M.S. in electrical and computer engineering from the U.C. Santa Barbara and an M.B.A. from the Sloan School of Management at MIT.
• RxSense, the healthcare technology company developing solutions that improve transparency and access to affordable medications, announced the appointments of Vishal Arora as CTO of its enterprise division and Nitin Shingate as the CTO for its consumer division. Arora’s previous engineering experience includes a seven-year tenure at Google. Additionally, Arora served in engineering leadership roles at Chegg and National Instruments, and most recently at EF Educational Tours, where he was VP of engineering. Shingate was CTO at Overstock, where he led the company’s OLabs growth and innovation division and e-commerce engineering teams, and launched the company’s real estate vertical. He also held an engineering leadership role at Facebook. Before these roles, Shingate was VP of software development at United Online. Most recently he served as CTO of Raise.
• Sweet Flower, a cannabis lifestyle brand committed to modernizing the cannabis customer experience, appoints Kiana Anvaripour as chief marketing officer. Most recently, she headed up marketing for Beboe Brands. She joins the largest independent cannabis retailer on the heels of their third location opening in downtown Los Angeles.
• Chef Srijith Gopinathan whose celebrated Cal-Indian fare at San Francisco’s Campton Place recently earned the restaurant a second Michelin star, has been named chef-partner of the soon-to-open contemporary Indian restaurant Ettan in Palo Alto. Gopinathan will also remain the executive chef at Campton Place. Ettan’s location was previously home to Three Seasons Restaurant before it closed in 2018 following a kitchen fire.
• CoreStack, a global cloud governance platform provider that empowers enterprises to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud compliance and operations, named Bala Vishwanath as chief marketing officer. Vishwanath brings over 20 years of experience heading marketing for companies in semiconductors, financial, consumer, marketplaces, talent and healthcare industries. He holds an advanced VLSI engineering certificate from U.C. Berkeley, a M.S. from the University of Hawaii and a B.E. from BITS Pilani.
• PagerDuty Inc., a global digital operations management firm, announced that Sameer Dholakia, CEO of Twilio SendGrid, has joined its board of directors. Dholakia joined SendGrid as CEO and board member in 2014 to accelerate the company’s growth. Before joining SendGrid, Dholakia served as group vice president and general manager of cloud platforms group for Citrix Systems Inc. Dholakia joined Citrix following its acquisition of VMLogix, Inc., where he served as CEO. He spent the previous decade at Trilogy in a variety of leadership roles across product, marketing and sales, helping the company build strong customer relationships across the Fortune 500 and scale to one of the largest privately-held software companies.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
