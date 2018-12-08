• OnDeck, a leader in online lending to small business, has appointed Chandra Dhandapani, chief digital and technology officer of CBRE Group, to its board of directors. Prior to joining CBRE in 2016, Dhandapani, 51, served in senior technology roles at Capital One Financial for 17 years. The Indian American earned a B.S. in mathematics and an M.B.A. from IRMA India. She also holds an M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Arlington.
• The Wireless Innovation Forum, a non-profit international industry association dedicated to driving the future of radio communications and systems worldwide, named Prakash Moorut of Nokia to its board. Moorut is currently the global head of Spectrum Standardization for Nokia. Before joining Nokia, he worked for Motorola. He received his MSEE degree from "Ecole Supérieure d'Electricité."
• Sonali Bose, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s director of finance and information technology, has retired. During her tenure, she raised the SFMTA’s credit rating to be the highest of any transit agency in the country. She oversaw a new parking program that adjusts rates at meters and garages to match demand. She helped fund the biggest increase in Muni bus and rail service that San Francisco has ever seen and increased the revenue from the agency’s advertising contracts from $400,000 to $30 million. Bose helped beef up Muni service by 10 percent, replaced the buses and light-rail vehicles, boosted the workforce from 4,000 to 6,000 employees and doubled the budget.
• Sethuraman Panchanathan, executive VP of knowledge enterprise development and chief research and innovation officer at Arizona State University, has been appointed VP of the National Academy of Inventors to strategically advance research, innovation, entrepreneurship and education through invention. Panchanathan has chaired the Committee of Strategy and Budget at the NSB as well as the Council of Research at the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities among many other appointments. He has also served as the co-chair of the Taskforce on Extreme Innovation at the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils.
• ResMed, a leader in cloud-connected medical devices and out-of-hospital software-as-a-service business solutions, announced it has elected experienced consumer and healthcare executive Harjit Gill to its Board of Directors. Gill has more than 25 years’ experience in health and consumer technology products. From 1990 to 2015, she worked for Royal Philips as executive VP and CEO for Philips ASEAN & Pacific. From 2015 to 2016, she served as chief operations and marketing officer for HTC, Taiwan. Since 2016, she has been adviser to Delmedica Investments.
• Professor Kishore Kulkarni has been named by the Federation of Business Disciplines as its Outstanding Educator Award. The selection was based on his contributions to the Southwestern Society of Economists. He will receive the award in March.
• Malla Reddy Bokka was unanimously elected the new leader of the Indian Association of Greater Chicago. The association also named its new board, as well, including directors Naveen Ankem, Murali, Hemanth, Anshul, Srinivas and Narendra.
