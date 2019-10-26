• Oneiro, a global provider of high-performance blockchain solutions, has secured an investment of $5 million from COSIMO Ventures. Oneiro is also announcing the appointment of Dhesi Ananchaperumal to the team, who will be joining as CEO, in order to help lead the next phase of growth for Oneiro. Ananchaperumal has vast experience with blockchain startups, as well as with already established products and businesses. Prior to joining Oneiro, the Indian American co-founded and served as CEO of Verité, an identity and access management provider using blockchain technology.
• Vor Biopharma, an oncology company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cells for the treatment of cancer, announced Tirtha Chakraborty, a hematological and gene engineering research specialist with experience at Sana Biotechnology and CRISPR Therapeutics, as VP of research. Chakraborty joins Vor from Sana Biotechnology, where he served as the VP of cell therapy research. Prior to Sana, he was at CRISPR Therapeutics and Moderna Therapeutics. He was trained as an RNA biologist and an immunologist during his postdoctoral research at Harvard Medical School and received his doctorate from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai.
• Alliant Insurance Services has announced that Reshma Dalia, CFO of Alliant Specialty, Alliant’s platform for industry verticals, has been selected by Emory University for its 2019 Class of 40 Under Forty. The Emory Office of Alumni and Constituent Engagement honors a multitalented and accomplished group of young professionals annually. The awards program spotlights selected alumni across a variety of vocations for having made a significant impact in business, research, leadership, public service, and/or philanthropic endeavors. Dalia earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Emory University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
• The United Nations has recently appointed director of the University of Missouri Cancer Nanotechnology Platform Kattesh Katti as a subject expert in green nanotechnology. His first international assignment will be in Bangkok, Thailand. Katti has introduced the concept of Green Nanotechnology for the first time in the world as an interdisciplinary area of nanoscience and nanotechnology, according to his bio. Nobel Prize winner Norman Borlaug had endorsed him as the “Father of Green Nanotechnology” and he has been honored with numerous awards from over 15 countries, according to a press release.
• Global advertising technology firm The Trade Desk appointed Sandeep Swadia as the company’s first executive VP, chief data and trust officer. Most recently, he served as the CEO of White Ops, where he helped orchestrate and lead an industrywide overhaul in digital advertising fraud prevention. As data-driven advertising becomes a larger segment of what is expected to be a $1 trillion total advertising market by 2027, there is growing focus on how advanced technology can help improve data quality, transparency and privacy.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
