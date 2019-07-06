• Power management company Eaton announced Uday Yadav has been named president and COO of the Electrical Sector division. He will also have corporate responsibility for the EMEA region. Yadav most recently served as president and COO of the Industrial Sector. Prior to this role, he was president of the Aerospace Group, executive VP of the Eaton Business System, president of the Asia-Pacific region for the Hydraulics Group, VP of Supply Chain for the Fluid Power Group, general manager and director of the Global Hose Division, and held several positions in the Automotive Group.
• Recursion, an industry leader in artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development, announced the appointment of Sharath Hegde as its chief scientific officer. The Indian American joins Recursion after more than 15 years at Theravance Biopharma. Prior to Theravance, Hegde spent nine years at Syntex Corporation, later acquired by Roche. He obtained his Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Houston and his B.Pharm/M.Pharm from the University of Mumbai.
• Lavelle Law has announced that Parveen K. Goyal will join the firm as ‘Of Counsel’. Goyal brings 27 years' experience in immigration law to Lavelle Law. He has advised on and handled cases related to visitor visas, immigrant and non-immigrant visas and petitions, religious visas and entertainment visa petitions. He also has many years' experience working with employment and family-based immigration matters, including naturalization and removal hearings. Goyal earned his undergraduate degree from Panjab University in India and received a master's degree from Roosevelt University in Chicago. He studied law at The John Marshall Law School.
• HackerRank, a technical recruiting platform that helps businesses evaluate software developers based on skill, announced the appointment of Ramesh Sethuraman as its CFO. Sethuraman brings more than 20 years of experience with financial operations and business strategy at companies around the world. Sethuraman has spent nearly two decades leading finance at global companies, most recently as SVP of Finance at Entelo, a leader in recruiting automation. Prior to that, he was a director at the Connor Group, VP of finance at Bill.com and VP and corporate controller at the Xap Corporation. He began his career at Deloitte in India. In addition to managing financial planning, accounting and strategy, Sethuraman has experience leading legal, compliance, business operations and investor relations.
• OneMain Financial, a national consumer lender, has appointed Rajive Chadha as COO. Chadha was most recently head of consumer products and fintech partnerships at Regions Bank, where he had responsibility for all consumer products, including deposits, lending, mortgage/home equity, auto finance and debit and pre-paid cards. His extensive consumer finance experience includes about 20 years at Citigroup’s consumer business in a variety of senior roles, including president of the North America Auto Finance Division, retail mortgage head and COO of the consumer lending division. Additionally, Chadha has built and managed large consumer finance and lending businesses throughout his career, as well as created new product and digital distribution capabilities.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
