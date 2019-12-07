• Press Ganey announced that Dr. Tejal Gandhi has joined the organization as chief safety and transformation officer. Gandhi was most recently chief clinical and safety officer at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement. Prior to this, the Indian American was president and CEO of the National Patient Safety Foundation. Earlier this year, Gandhi was elected as a member of the National Academy of Medicine. She is a recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award. She received her M.D. and MPH degrees from Harvard Medical School and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and trained at Duke University Medical Center.
• KB Home announced Amit Desai as its SVP and chief marketing officer. Previously, he served as EVP of business and marketing strategy, direct to consumer and global franchise management for DC, a division of Warner Bros. Previously, Desai was responsible for brand management and marketing synergy for feature films at The Walt Disney Company, as well as being integral to marketing teams at Nestle and American Express. He earned a B.A. in economics and history from U.C. Berkeley. He also holds an M.B.A. in marketing from Columbia Business School.
• Sanjeev Agarwal, the Protiviti Country Market Leader for member firms in the Middle East and India, has been named to Consulting magazine's 2019 'Global Leaders in Consulting' list. The award recognizes leaders who are making an impact in the profession that can be felt worldwide. Agarwal, who has played a critical role in the expansion of global consulting firm Protiviti's presence in the Middle East and India, is recognized with an Excellence in Influence award.
• Sanjay Gupta has stepped down as Country Manager, Star & Disney India. Gupta has joined Google as its new Country Manager and Vice President of Sales and Operations for India. Gupta also displays deep consumer understanding and has used it to build strong brands. During his time at Hindustan Unilever he led marketing for two of the company's critical segments: Oral and Home care. Then at Bharti Airtel as Chief Marketing Officer for the mobile business, he spearheaded several successful sales and marketing initiatives. He is a post graduate from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kolkata, and is an engineer from Delhi College of Engineering.
• Dirgesh Patel, CEO of Ksquare Inc., has been appointed to the INROADS, Inc. national Board of Directors. Patel’s career has led him to garner partnerships with multi-billion dollar companies around the globe, including in India, Canada and Mexico, creating consumer facing solutions in various arenas of business, such as digital business growth, creative branding and marketing, account development and portfolio management, and ROI and expansion in profit margin. Patel will serve on the INROADS National Board of Directors for a three-year board term, working with the board member team to advance the organization’s mission to support and develop talented youth across the nation.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
