• Progress, a provider of application development and digital experience technologies, and MassTLC, announced the appointment of Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta to the MassTLC Board of Trustees. The Indian American will join a group of more than 30 esteemed individuals, all of whom have had a significant impact on the region’s technology ecosystem. Prior to joining Progress, Gupta served as president and CEO at both Kaseya Inc. and FatWire Software. He was also a corporate officer at Computer Associates serving as its CTO, chief strategy officer and head of M&A.
• HSBC announced the appointment of Kavita Mahtani as CFO of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. Mahtani also will have oversight of financial functions across the Americas region. Mahtani joins HSBC from Citigroup, where she has most recently served as head of asset and liability management for Citi Corporate Treasury. She has held a number of significant strategic roles at Citigroup, including CFO of global corporate and investment banking; global head of financial planning and analysis; and director of investor relations. Before joining Citigroup in 2006, she held key roles at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. She graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Chicago.
• Merchant Investment Management announced that industry veteran Amit Grover will join the private partnership as CFO. Prior to Merchant, Grover served as CFO for Dynasty Financial Partners. Previously, Grover headed Family Office Special Services at Morgan Stanley, was the business manager responsible for building the administrative platform for Citi Family Office, and worked in the Strategy Group at Smith Barney, where he was primarily responsible for managing Risk Capital for the firm. Prior to Smith Barney, Grover worked as an investment banker in the Leveraged Finance Group of Salomon Smith Barney. Grover graduated from Penn State.
• Cresco Labs Inc., one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced that Mo Dastagir has joined the company as its new CIO. Dastagir joins Cresco from Sears Holding Corporation, where he served as VP and CTO. Prior to Sears, Dastagir spent eight years in Switzerland working at Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Roche Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Switzerland, he spent time in India and was one of the first five employees at Amazon Hyderabad and helped lay the foundation for what has turned into Amazon.com’s India operations today.
• Vaxess announced the appointment of drug delivery and development veteran Dr. Purnanand Sarma to the board of directors. Sarma brings extensive experience in all aspects of his position as CEO of Immunome, a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics leveraging the most highly educated components of the immune system from patients. Until recently, he served as the president and CEO of TARIS Biomedical, where he raised more than $100 million in equity financing, drove multiple products into the clinic, and entered into a deal worth up to $587 million with Allergan all based on the company’s proprietary sustained release drug delivery system.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.