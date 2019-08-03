• Ragu Bhargava has been appointed to a key advisory role at Western Governors University as a member of the College of Business Council. The Indian American executive is the co-founder and CEO of Global Upside Corporation, a conglomerate of brands that service the back office needs of domestic and multi-national companies. In his previous avatars, he was the CFO at ActivIdentity and held leadership positions in several companies including Deloitte and NetIQ. He is a graduate of the University of Alaska at Anchorage and the University of Rajasthan, India.
• Pandion Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics to achieve localized immunomodulation for autoimmune diseases and transplantation, named Dr. Rahul Kakkar CEO and joins the Board of Directors. Kakkar most recently served as a founding executive at Corvidia Therapeutics. He received his BA from Tufts University and MD from the Tufts School of Medicine. Additionally, Vikas Goyal joins Pandion as senior VP of business development. Most recently, he served as a principal of SR One, the corporate venture capital arm of GlaxoSmithKline. Goyal earned an M.B.A. in healthcare management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. in neurobiology from Harvard University.
• Upwork, the largest freelancing website, announced that SurveyMonkey chief marketing officer Leela Srinivasan has joined its board of directors. Prior to joining SurveyMonkey, she has led marketing departments and initiatives for some of the most innovative organizations of their kind, including Lever, LinkedIn and OpenTable. Additionally, Srinivasan served as director of marketing at LinkedIn within the Talent Solutions business, where she co-founded the Talent Connect conference, before moving on to become vice president of marketing at OpenTable.
• CSL Limited named Anjana Narain executive VP and GM of its Seqirus business, one of the world's largest influenza vaccines providers. Narain, 52, has a track record of strategic vision and strong leadership that has delivered industry-leading performance and sustainable growth. She brings 27 years of experience with major pharmaceutical companies such as GSK, Merck and Bayer. Narain is a graduate of the Harvard Business School's General Management Program; earned her Bachelor of Arts from RG College in India; and her M.B.A. from the University of New Haven.
• Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. announced that Venkat Krishnamoorthy has been appointed to the newly-established position of CTO. Krishnamoorthy joins Hamilton from Coleman Research where he was CTO. Prior to joining Coleman Research, he was VP, Digital Technology, at McGraw-Hill Higher Education. He has also worked at Interactive Data Corporation as head of Software Development and Operations, Thomson Reuters as head of Platform Development, and CIBC World Markets as executive director. He is a graduate of Government College of Engineering in Salem, India, and the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
