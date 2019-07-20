• Rahul Goyal of Intel has been reelected to a one-year term as board chair of Silicon Integration Initiative, a research and development joint venture that provides standard interoperability solutions for integrated circuit design tools. A member of the Si2 board since 2003, Goyal is vice president of technology and manufacturing group and director of research and development strategic enabling for Intel. The Indian American executive joined Intel in 1989 and has held various technical and management positions in software engineering and technology development. His previous roles there include engineering director in the Design and Technology Solutions Group, director of the integrated silicon technology roadmap development in the Microprocessor Products Group, and senior engineering manager of mask operations. He is a graduate of BITS-Pilani and Syracuse University.
• Boyden, a global talent and leadership advisory firm, announced that Vikash Salig has joined the firm as a partner in Miami. Salig joins Boyden with over 25 years of experience in the U.S. as a renowned voice in executive search, leadership development and organizational consulting in clinical medicine, life sciences and pharmaceuticals. For over a decade, Salig was the CEO and founding director of Dr. Reddy’s-South Africa. In addition, Salig is a well-known philanthropist. His work with the Els for Autism Foundation has helped raise significant funding, enabling the building of a $30 million-dollar Center of Excellence in Autism. Salig has also chaired the annual World Generic Medicine Conference three times, including two summits in Washington, D.C. He earned an M.D. from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and an M.B.A. from the University of Cape Town.
• Global payment innovation company Verrency announced the appointment of Shezan Amiji, a seasoned entrepreneur, to its global advisory board. Amiji co-founded Beam Wallet, a leading mobile wallet, payments and rewards app. Prior to Beam Wallet, Amiji founded EcoVentures. He also established the tabloid newspaper 7DAYS, which he later sold to the Daily Mail and General Trust. Amiji is a graduate of the University of Oxford and the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.
• Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that Krishnakumar Natarajan, executive chairman; N.S. Parthasarathy, executive vice chairman and COO; and Rostow Ravanan, CEO and managing director, have submitted their resignations as members of the Board of Directors of Mindtree Ltd. and as employees of the company. The company will announce a new leadership team in due course.
• Gita Manaktala, editorial director of MIT Press, was named the 2019 Association of University Presses Constituency Award honoree at this year's AUPresses Annual Meeting in Detroit, Michigan. The award was introduced by Larin McLaughlin, editor-in-chief of University of Washington Press, during the opening banquet. Manaktala's nearly 30-year career at MIT Press has encompassed marketing as well as editorial areas of expertise. As marketing director at the press from 2004-08, she led global sales, marketing, publicity, and electronic product development efforts. As its editorial director since 2009, she has guided a large and complex acquisitions program and currently oversees the work of 14 acquiring editors.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
