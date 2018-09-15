• Rambus Inc., a digital security, semiconductor and IP products and services company, named Sanjay Saraf to its board of directors, effective immediately. Saraf currently serves as the executive VP and CTO at YapStone. Prior to YapStone, the Indian American executive was CTO at Western Union Digital and was responsible for digital transformation and leading product engineering teams. Saraf holds a B.S. in engineering from the University of Bombay and a M.S. in engineering from the University of Wyoming.
• Dr. Nirmal Mattoo has been appointed by the board of IAAC as its new chairman. In its evaluation, the board concluded that Mattoo's background as a philanthropist supporter of the arts and artists, educator, author, humanitarian doctor and successful businessman with a strong track record of building non-profit centers of excellence made him uniquely qualified to head and lead “a precious asset” of the Indian American community.
• ThoughtSpot has appointed Sudheesh Nair as its new CEO. Nair joins ThoughtSpot from Nutanix, where he was the company’s president. During his tenure, he was responsible for leading the sales organization and helped grow the company from $0 to over $1 billion in revenue and over $9 billion in market capitalization. Ajeet Singh, co-founder and CEO of ThoughtSpot, will take on the full-time role of executive chairman and lead the user experience, product, and engineering functions. Singh also previously co-founded Nutanix. Prior to joining Nutanix, Nair worked in various sales leadership positions at IBM-XIV, DDN, ONStor and Zambeel.
• Working Solutions, a leader in contact center solutions, named Ashok Narayanan its new strategic technology officer to optimize business performance delivered by its on-demand workforce. Narayanan joins the company from Vizient Inc. Previously, he led transformational engineering efforts at Sabre when it was American Airlines' technology division.
• Q2 Holdings Inc., a provider of secure, experience-driven digital banking solutions for community-focused financial institutions, announced that IBM veteran Rekha Garapati has joined the company as senior VP of client operations and services. Garapati’s tenure with IBM spanned more than 18 years and included innovation and operations leadership, data science and global software development and delivery experience heading teams in China, India, Europe and the U.S.
• Johnson & Quin, a full-service direct mail production and mailing services company, named Manish Haria VP of IT and security. Haria began his career at Johnson & Quin in 2000 as a software programmer. Over the years he moved up the ranks and held positions of supervisor, manager and director of IT as his role expanded to managing the IT department, software development, data processing for all print operations, and the company’s IT infrastructure. Most recently he has been CISO and CIO.
• TPG Growth named Shailesh Rao head of TPG Growth and The Rise Fund for India and Southeast Asia. Rao has been serving as a senior adviser to TPG Growth and The Rise Fund since October 2017. Prior to joining TPG, Rao spent four years at Twitter. Prior to joining Twitter, Rao spent over seven years at Google.
