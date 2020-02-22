• Sandeep Mathrani, the CEO of Brookfield Properties’ retail group by way of its 2018 acquisition of GGP, is leaving his position at Brookfield. The move comes less than two years after GGP, the country’s second largest mall owner, was acquired by Brookfield Property Partners in a $15 billion acquisition. The Indian American served as CEO at GGP; he has been named CEO of WeWorks.
• Madrona has named Steve Singh to managing director. Singh is an accomplished operating executive, having cofounded, built and led Concur from startup to leader in corporate travel and expense management over two decades. SAP acquired Concur in 2014 for $8.3 billion. Singh went on to serve on the Executive Board of SAP. Singh joins S. Somasegar, previously Corporate VP at Microsoft of the developer division where he launched products used by hundreds of thousands of developers to build modern applications.
• White Ops, the global leader in bot mitigation verifying the humanity of more than 1 trillion digital interactions per week, named Rhushabh Mehta, former head of foundational technology at Audible Inc., an Amazon company, to White Ops Sr. Vice President of Engineering. Over the last decade, he has led divisions at Audible, an Amazon company and American Express. Mehta is a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
• Startek Inc., a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has appointed Aparup Sengupta executive chairman and global chief executive officer. Previously, Sengupta was the executive chairman of The Minacs Group. Prior to that, he spent over eight years as global CEO and managing director for Aegis. He is a graduate of the Bengal Engineering and Science University, and has attended several management leadership programs at Xavier School of Management, Indian Institute of Management and University of Portsmouth.
• Mastercard named Raj Seshadri president for the company’s data and services organization, reporting directly to Ajay Banga, president and chief executive officer. Seshadri joined Mastercard in 2016 from BlackRock, where she was a managing director leading the company’s iShares U.S. retail ETF business. Prior to that she was global CMO of iShares. Earlier in her career, Seshadri held leadership roles at Citigroup, U.S. Trust, McKinsey & Company and AT&T Bell Laboratories. She is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, Stanford University and Harvard University.
• Foundation Medicine Inc. named Ritesh Khullar as its chief commercial officer. Khullar joins Foundation Medicine from Flatiron Health, where he was responsible for leading and scaling provider service offerings. Prior to Flatiron Health, he served as the national vice president and general manager of sales and account management for McKesson Specialty Health. He has an M.B.A. from the University of San Francisco and a bachelor’s from U.C. San Diego.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.