• SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage company developing bioelectronic therapy for chronic inflammatory diseases, appointed Murthy Simhambhatla as president and CEO. Prior to joining SetPoint, Simhambhatla was the president and CEO of Evolus, a medical aesthetics company. Prior to Evolus, the Indian American was a senior VP at Abbott Laboratories and president of Abbott Medical Optics, a $1 billion-plus global ophthalmic business focused on cataract and refractive surgery. Simhambhatla joined Abbott through the acquisition of Guidant’s vascular division where he led the development of the Xience drug eluting stent.
• Hudson Sustainable Investments LLC, an investment management firm in the sustainability sector, named Vishal Shah as a partner to lead expanded practice areas and strategies for the firm. Shah, who previously led global clean technology and sustainable investing at Deutsche Bank as a managing director, joined Hudson in July as a partner in New York. Shah also led global clean energy groups at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers, and has worked closely with many large corporate, government and institutional clients.
• Array Networks Inc. announced the appointment of Vinod Pisharody as CTO. Pisharody joins Array from F5 Networks, where he served as architect for the company’s SSL Orchestrator, SSL VPN, Secure Web Gateway and Web Access Management product lines. His career in technology also includes roles as product development manager and principal software engineer at F5 Networks, principal software architect at Array Networks and senior software engineer at Tata Infotech. He holds a B.E. in computer science from the University of Mumbai.
• Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, named Dr. Suresh Durgam as senior VP of Late Stage Clinical Development and Medical Affairs. Durgam most recently served in clinical development leadership roles at Allergan plc. He was also the clinical development lead of the antipsychotic, cariprazine, advancing the compound from Phase I to approval in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Durgam graduated with his medical degree from the Siddhartha Medical College in India and received his residency training in psychiatry at Scott & White Clinic and Hospital - Texas A&M University System College of Medicine.
• Liberty Latin America announced that Vivek Khemka will join the company as senior VP and chief technology and product officer. Khemka was formerly executive VP and CTO for DISH Network, supporting DISH TV, Sling TV and the wireless business. Khemka also received industry recognition achieving the “2013 CES Best of Show,” “2014 Best of CES,” “CES 2015 Editors’ Choice Award” and over 25 industry awards for the portfolio of products he launched. In August 2016, Khemka added to his duties the role of acting president of Echostar Technologies. He also served as DISH’s interim chief marketing officer. Prior to DISH, Khemka worked at Danaher, Motorola and McKinsey & Co. He earned his B.S. at IIT Kanpur and his M.B.A. from Carnegie Mellon University.
• Revint Solutions appointed Sowri Krishnan as CTO. Most recently, Krishnan served as senior VP at Cognizant Technology Solutions, heading the company’s Digital Engineering Practice globally. He worked at Cognizant for 20 years. He is a graduate of Sri Venkateswara College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.