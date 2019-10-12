• Sidley Austin LLP announced that Mateja Maher has joined the firm as a partner in its Investment Funds practice and is based in Sidley’s London office. Maher joins from Campbell Lutyens, a leading private capital adviser focused on fund placement and secondary advisory services, where he has served as general counsel since 2017. Previously, he was a partner in the private funds group at Kirkland & Ellis International LLP.
• Yext Inc. has appointed Deepika Rayala as the company's CIO. Prior to joining Yext, the Indian American was VP of enterprise applications and PMO at Apttus. Prior to Apttus, she led and worked on large IT transformation programs at Broadcom and Genentech. She holds a bachelor’s from India's National Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from Melbourne Business School, Australia.
• Thrive Earlier Detection Corp., a company dedicated to extending and saving lives by incorporating earlier cancer detection into routine medical care, announced the appointment of Seema Singh Bhan as senior VP of public policy and external affairs. Prior to joining the Thrive team, she served as VP, head of public policy for Foundation Medicine. Prior to her work in industry, Bhan served as senior counsel to Sen. Arlen Specter, where she was lead policy and strategic advisor for issues related to tax, banking, healthcare and finance. She was also lead counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
• llumina Inc. announced the appointment of Joydeep Goswami as senior VP of corporate development and strategic planning. Goswami has held senior leadership roles across the pharma/biotech, diagnostics and research tool continuum, previously serving at companies such as Life Technologies and Invitrogen, in addition to Thermo Fisher Scientific. Goswami is a graduate of MIT and IIT Mumbai.
• Flagship Pioneering, a unique life science innovation enterprise, announced that Mahesh Karande has been appointed as the company’s president, CEO and member of the Board of Directors. Karande was the former president and CEO of Macrolide Pharmaceuticals and a long-time Novartis AG executive. Karande left Novartis to join Intarcia Therapeutics as VP and GM to lead the launch of their first product; a role he left to take the helm at Macrolide.
• MobileIron, the company that introduced the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, announced that Anjali Joshi has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Most recently, Joshi served as VP for product management at Google. Earlier, she led product development teams for Search and Image Search products, and the product management teams for Maps, Translate, News, Finance, and Global Infrastructure. She also led the early efforts for Google Cloud and Fiber To The Home. Prior to Google, Joshi was executive VP of engineering for Covad Communications Inc. Before that, she held positions at AT&T Bell Labs. Joshi is a graduate of IIT, SUNY and Stanford.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
