• Silverfort, a provider of Next-Generation Authentication Solutions, announced that Mathew Varghese has joined as VP of sales, Americas. Prior to joining Silverfort, Mathew was the VP of North American Sales for Bromium, director of worldwide sales at Duo Security and director of strategic accounts at Tanium. The Indian American started his sales career as a pre-sales engineer at Tivoli Systems, led sales engineering teams at Aventail and ArcSight. Mathew has a bachelor's degree in computer science from Wayne State University.
• Altimetrik Corp., a business transformation accelerator, announced the appointment of Abhijit Sahay as CTO of Data. Prior to joining Altimetrik, Sahay was Senior Data Scientist at Mediaocean, heading AI and research for the world's largest provider of software systems for planning and execution of advertising campaigns, processing $150 billion annually in media budgets from global brands and advertising agencies. He was also previously director, R&D and technology, global equities arbitrage at Deutsche Bank; managing director, analytics at Vichara Technologies; chief scientific officer at hMetrix LLC; and principal and VP of engineering at TipTop Technologies. Sahay holds a doctorate and an M.S. in computer science from U.C. Berkeley and a B. Tech from the IIT Kanpur.
• Communications Systems Inc., a global provider of enterprise network infrastructure, voice and data communication products and services for deployments and management of IT networks, has promoted Anita Kumar to GM of Transition Networks. Kumar joined Transition Networks in 2011; most recently she was director of product management and software development. Prior to joining Transition Networks, she held positions in product management and software engineering at global organizations such as ADC, Nortel Networks, Lucent Technologies, AT&T and Ericsson-Raynet. Kumar has a doctorate from Ohio University in high energy particle physics and a B.S. from the University of Mumbai.
• MetroPlus Health Plan announced the appointment of Ganesh Ramratan as the health plan’s new Chief Information Officer. Ramratan comes to MetroPlus from the NYC Department of Investigations. Prior to joining DOI, he worked for the Department of Information Technology and NYC's Department of Transportation. He began his career in city government in 1994 with the New York City Transit Authority. Ramratan holds an M.B.A. in computer information technology administration and management from NY Institute of Technology and earned his undergraduate degree from Western Governors University.
• IP Infusion, a provider of intelligent network software for telecom and data communications services, announced that Rakesh Dubey, former Juniper Senior VP of engineering, has joined the company as VP of engineering and will lead all IP Infusion engineering organizations and product development. Prior to his work at Juniper, Dubey spent 12 years at Cisco Systems, holding several engineering roles in the Catalyst 4000, Cisco Gigabit Switch Router and CRS-1 teams. He started his career as a software engineer at NeXT Computer and worked on their operating systems team. He holds an undergraduate degree from IIT Kharagpur and a master's from Washington State University.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
