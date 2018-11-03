• StackRox, a leader in security for containerized, cloud-native applications, named Kamal Shah president and CEO, and he will also join the company’s board of directors. The Indian American executive was formerly senior VP of products and marketing for Skyhigh Networks. StackRox co-founders Ali Golshan and Sameer Bhalotra highlighted Shah’s mix of technical depth, domain knowledge, and market savvy as particularly helpful in guiding StackRox through its high growth and noted that the entire StackRox leadership team is excited to partner with Kamal.
• Global law firm White & Case LLP has expanded its Global Banking Practice and its Global Real Estate Industry Group with the addition of Sudhir Nair as a new partner in London. Nair joins White & Case from Baker McKenzie, where he was a senior associate, and brings nearly 15 years of experience.
• Collective Medical, delivering the nation’s largest and most effective network for care collaboration, named Mandira Singh head of product. Singh joins Collective from athenahealth. Prior, Singh’s leadership was instrumental in the development, execution, and widely recognized success of athenahealth’s More Disruption Please program. Prior to her work with Collective and athenahealth, Singh worked in investing. She holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.
• AWM Smart Shelf, the social retail interaction firm that is powering the comprehensive digital transformation model, recently announced the addition of Mihir Patel as VP of Data Technology. Patel received his master’s degree in computer science from the University of Hertford Shire.
• Rocketrip named Sandeep Chand CTO. Chand joins Rocketrip from WorkStride, where he served as VP of engineering. Chand previously held the role as VP of engineering at WorkStride, MeetMe and AWeber. He also served as senior director, R&D at iCIMS, senior director of global product marketing at ADP, and CTO at Fi-Solutions. He graduated from NSIT Delhi and from Carnegie Mellon University.
• Fortis Healthcare appointed Girish Gupta as interim CFO. He replaces Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who resigned from the post citing personal reasons. Gupta is a commerce graduate from Shriram College of Commerce and a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
• The AES Corporation announced the appointment of Sanjeev Addala to the newly created position of chief information digital officer. Addala joins AES from GE Renewable Energy, where he served as chief digital officer since 2016. Prior to joining GE, Addala was CDO at Caterpillar from 2013 to 2015 and CIO of Americas and climate control technologies at Ingersoll-Rand from 2008 to 2013. He also previously held business and technology leadership roles at General Motors.
• Incorta, the industry’s first hyperconverged analytics company, named Maneesh Joshi chief marketing officer. Most recently, Joshi was VP and GM of AppDynamics’ cloud platforms business unit, before which he was chief of staff to the company’s CEO. Joshi has also played product marketing executive roles at SnapLogic, Informatica and Oracle. He started his career as a developer and ran engineering for Oracle Fusion Middleware's integration product suite. He holds a B.S. from IIT Kharagpur. He also earned an M.S. from U.C. Davis, and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
