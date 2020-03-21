Clearwater Analytics announced that Subi Sethi has joined Clearwater as chief client officer to lead the firm’s global operations team. Sethi has extensive experience driving operational transformation to deliver highly scalable solutions for global companies. Prior to Clearwater, the Indian American led the end-to-end operations at UnitedHealth Group’s Optum Global Solutions, and also worked at Genpact in a variety of leadership roles. Sethi has specialized in technology platforms and the intelligent automation space including robotic process automation, visualization, machine learning, and AI applied to various business functions.
• Click Therapeutics Inc., a leader in Digital Therapeutics solutions as prescription medical treatments, named Muzammil Mansuri as a senior strategic adviser. Mansuri is currently a Venture Partner at F-Prime Capital. Previously, he worked with Sanofi, where he served as EVP of strategy, business development and licensing. Prior to Sanofi, he served as SVP of research and development strategy and corporate development at Gilead Sciences. He holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry and BS in Chemistry from the University College London. He held post-doctoral positions at UCLA and Columbia University.
• Cyware Labs, provider of advanced threat intelligence sharing and cyber fusion products, announced the appointment of Amit Patel as their VP of North America Sales. Prior to joining Cyware, Patel served as the VP of sales, North America for Unbound Tech, a security software company focused on protecting cryptographic keys by leveraging secure multi-party computation. Patel was the first sales professional hired by Unbound Tech, and also their first United States employee.
• Fluence by OSRAM, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and agriculture production, named Dr. Abhay Thosar as director of horticulture services. Thosar, who previously served as senior plant specialist with Signify, brings deep horticultural experience and applied expertise in horticultural lighting to Fluence. He obtained his doctorate in plant physiology from Gujarat Agricultural University in India. Before joining Philips Lighting, he served as a general manager, head grower and quality systems manager at a number of commercial greenhouses in Canada.
Compiled by India-West Staff Reporter GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
