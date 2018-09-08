• Sysdig Inc., a cloud-native intelligence company, named Apurva Davé chief marketing officer. After serving more than two years as the vice president of marketing at Sysdig, the Indian American executive will now oversee global marketing strategy. Prior to joining Sysdig, Davé was the VP of marketing and founding member of the management team at Jut, a streaming analytics data stack company. Prior to Jut, he was with Riverbed Technology from 2005, where he held several positions. Davé also spent time at FastForward Networks. He holds degrees in computer science and organizational behavior from Brown University and an M.B.A. from the U.C. Berkeley Haas School of Business.
• Kroll Bond Rating Agency named Nish Kumar senior director of business development for private placements and project finance. Kumar joined KBRA in April 2018 as a senior director on the business development team covering financial institutions clients across various verticals including specialty finance, aviation and insurance. He has previously worked at RBC Capital Markets, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Bear Stearns in various roles including debt capital markets and investment banking. He holds a degree in finance and marketing from The George Washington University.
• Slayback Pharma LLC, a privately held pharmaceutical research and development company, named Dr. Girish Jain senior VP and head of global R&D. Jain has successfully led the development and filing of more than 225 ANDAs with USFDA, across various dosage forms and over 75 different products with Europe and Australia. Prior to joining Slayback, he was president and head of R&D at Alkem for the last four years. Earlier, he served for 10 years at Wockhardt where he was the senior VP and head of R&D in his last position.
• NanoViricides Inc. appointed Dr. Irach Taraporewala as CEO. Taraporewala was previously the founding CEO and president of Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc. from April 2010 until December 2015. Prior to Ohr, Taraporewala was VP of regulatory affairs and clinical research at Mystic Pharmaceuticals Inc. Earlier he served at PAREXEL International Corp. as senior consultant in the Drug Development Consulting Division. Taraporewala is a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, University of the Sciences in Philadelphia and the University of Bombay.
• Fairbanks Morse, a provider of solutions that are powering the world forward, promoted Deepak Navnith to president. Since 2016, Navnith has served as Fairbanks Morse’s VP of operations and was responsible for overseeing end-to-end operations for engineering, supply chain, manufacturing, quality assurance and overall operations excellence. Prior to joining Fairbanks, he was an associate principal for McKinsey & Company. Earlier in his career, he was with Toyota in multiple operations leadership capacities and was program manager for all North American Toyota assembly plants. He is a graduate of R. V. College of Engineering in Bangalore and Stanford University.
• Awake Security announced that it has appointed former Cylance CTO Rahul Kashyap as its new CEO. Prior to joining Awake, Kashyap spent almost two years at Cylance, where he served as chief product officer and then CTO. Before that, he was executive VP of products at Bromium and head of vulnerability research at McAfee. Throughout his career, Kashyap has helped build key security technologies including Network Intrusion Prevention Systems, Host Intrusion Prevention Systems and Endpoint Detection and Response/Server Host Monitoring.
