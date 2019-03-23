• Tamr Inc., an enterprise data unification firm, named Mahesh Pai, former senior VP of technology with Nielsen Corporation, as its new head of engineering. Most recently at Nielsen, the Indian American executive served as senior VP of technology where he led the development and launch of the Nielsen Connected System. Pai joined Nielsen via the 2014 acquisition of Affinnova, where he was the VP of engineering. During his four years at Affinnova, he led the start-up’s transition from a services-enabled solution to a successful product-based SaaS company. Earlier in his career, Pai held engineering leadership roles at Intralinks and Visual I/O.
• RI, an innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies firm, named Baljit “Bal” Dail as president of IRI Global, effective April 1. He will also join the IRI Board of Directors. Dail joins IRI from New Mountain Capital, a major investor in IRI, where he serves as a senior adviser. From 2014 through 2017, Bal served as chairman and CEO of JDA Software. From 2005 to 2012, Dail served in a number of executive roles at Aon Corporation, including CEO of Aon Hewitt Consulting and co-CEO of Aon Hewitt. Dail graduated from the University of Warwick.
• Advantia Health announced that Dr. Lisa Shah has assumed the role of chief medical officer. Shah joins Advantia from Sound Physicians where she most recently served as chief innovation officer and led the development and implementation of a telemedicine virtual care model. Prior to this she spent five years at Evolent Health as senior VP of clinical operations and network. Shah completed her residency training in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Chicago. In addition to her role at Advantia Health, she will continue to practice primary care within the Advantia healthcare network.
• Chicago Equity Partners LLC named Venkat Eleswarapu managing director. He most recently was at Trilogy Global Advisors, a fellow AMG Affiliate. Eleswarapu grew up in India and came to the U.S. for graduate school, earning his doctorate in finance. He taught finance for more than a decade before entering the investment industry as a Senior Quantitative Analyst at Oppenheimer Funds. Later, at Macquarie Securities, he was head of North American Quantitative Research.
• STORE Capital Corporation, an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust that invests in single tenant operational real estate, named Rajath Shourie to its Board of Directors. Shourie is re-joining STORE Capital’s Board after previously serving as a board member from 2011 to 2016. Shourie is a managing director and co-portfolio manager within Oaktree’s Distressed Debt group. Prior to joining Oaktree, he worked in the Principal Investment Area at Goldman, Sachs & Co. and was a management consultant at McKinsey & Co. Shourie earned a B.A. and M.B.A. from Harvard University.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
