• Tavant, a Silicon Valley-based provider of digital products and solutions, named Raj Menon as chief marketing officer. Prior to joining Tavant, Menon served in various senior leadership roles at Cognizant. Most recently, his vision and executive leadership positioned Cognizant’s lending unit as one of the most successful industry practices. Additionally, the Indian American executive held leadership positions at AIG and TCS.
• Chetan Rangaswamy joins BearingPoint as a partner and will head the firm’s U.S. practice. Rangaswamy has long experience in industry and in consulting with strong expertise in strategic business advisory and operational excellence. He has worked for Accenture and GEP Worldwide. Prior to joining BearingPoint, he was a principal at the Hackett Group;
• Marlabs Inc., a digital innovation firm that specializes in providing 360-degree digital transformation frameworks, named Manish Singhvi CFO. Singhvi was most recently the group CFO at SLK Group. Before that, he was anchoring essential financial functions at Mphasis, an HP Company. He is an accomplished finance leader, featuring in the list of India's top 100 CFOs for three years, by CFO India magazine.
• GVK BIO, a global contract research and development organization, named Sudhir Kumar Singh COO and Ramesh Subramanian chief commercial officer. Singh joined GVK BIO in 2013 as a senior VP and has been driving the Discovery Research business. Subramanian was previously senior VP, and was a part of the management team at Piramal Pharma Solutions. Over his career, he has been part of management teams at Chemizon, Jubilant Life Sciences and XL Advisors.
• Google Boulder is getting a new leader, naming University of Colorado Boulder alumna Bhavna Chhabra, who joined Google in 2016 as an engineering manager, as the site leader. Chhabra’s current title is director of engineering, and she is responsible for leading Google’s Boulder payments team that is working to monetize all Google products. Now she’s added Boulder tech site lead duties to her responsibilities.
• Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the United States, announced the addition of Dr. Sheela Metgud, a fellowship-trained rheumatologist. Metgud will practice out of IBJI’s Morton Grove and Wilmette clinic locations. She completed her medical training at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College in Pune.
• Schneider Electric Ventures a new Silicon Valley-based $565M global investment fund backed by Fortune 500 energy management and automation leader, Schneider Electric, announced the addition of two senior partners to lead their growing investment team, including Varun Jain. Jain joins Schneider Electric Ventures from Qualcomm Ventures, where he led the global early-stage practice, including a portfolio of 80-plus investments.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
