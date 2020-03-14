• TechStyle Fashion Group, a global fashion retailer known for its membership-based digital brands Fabletics, Savage X Fenty, JustFab, ShoeDazzle and FabKids, named Meera Bhatia president of Expert Services, the company’s group for shared resources utilized across its brands. Most recently, Bhatia served as the COO at Stella & Dot. Prior to that, Bhatia was head of product management, marketing solutions at LinkedIn. Before joining LinkedIn, the Indian American executive was senior director, global product at Hotels.com. Earlier in her career, Bhatia spent five years at Microsoft. She holds a BSE from the University of Pennsylvania and a M.B.A. from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business.
• PTW, the industry-leading video games and tech services outsourcer, announced the appointment of Kasturi Rangan to their C-Suite. Rangan advanced to the role of Chief Product Officer. Rangan has been an integral part of PTW for nearly a decade, significantly growing and leading operations across the Quality Assurance, Innovation, and the Customer Experience line of business, the company said. In his most recent role at PTW, Rangan was the regional president. He was also recently appointed as the CEO of PTW’s new game and product development brand, Orange Rock Studios.
• Flare Capital Partners, a healthcare technology venture capital firm, promoted Parth Desai to Principal. Desai joined Flare Capital in March of 2019. Prior to joining Flare Capital, Desai was on the investment team at New York-Presbyterian Ventures. Earlier in his career, he served as a health policy analyst in the Massachusetts Legislature. Desai is a graduate of Boston University School of Medicine, the Boston University School of Public Health and Boston College.
•Avendus Wealth Management, an Avendus Group company, announced the appointment of Nitin Singh as managing director and CEO. Singh joins Avendus from Standard Chartered Bank where he was managing director and head of the wealth management business. Prior to joining Standard Chartered, he was associated with HSBC Private Bank as the Global Head of Fund Strategy.
• Standard Insurance Company announced that Laxman Prakash has been promoted to assistant VP and chief information security officer. Prakash joined The Standard in 2011 as director of Information Security and Business Continuity. In 2017, Prakash was promoted to second VP of Information Security. Prior to joining The Standard, Prakash was a senior portfolio manager for Wipro Technologies and a manager for KPMG, LLP. Prakash received his bachelor of engineering in electronics and telecommunications from the University of Madras.
• SES, a leader in global content connectivity solutions, has appointed Sandeep Jalan as CFO, effective May 6. He was most recently the CFO of Aperam, a global leader in the stainless, electrical and specialty steel industry, a role he has held since 2014. Previously, he worked for the ArcelorMittal Group since 1999 where he held various roles including the CFO of ArcelorMittal Long Carbon Europe. Jalan is a commerce graduate from Banaras Hindu University, Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary from the respective Institutes in India.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
