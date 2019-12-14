• Tenet Healthcare Corporation announced that COO Dr. Saum Sutaria has been promoted to president and COO. Prior to joining Tenet as COO in January 2019, Sutaria worked for McKinsey & Company for 18 years. At McKinsey, he was a leader in the healthcare and private equity practices, serving clients on strategic, operational and financial issues. The Indian American received an M.D. from U.C. San Diego, and completed post graduate training at U.C. San Francisco, where he previously held an associate clinical faculty position. He received a BS in molecular and cellular biology and a BA in economics, both from the U.C. Berkeley.
• Enfusion, a provider of cloud-based investment management software, outsourced middle and back-office services, and data analytics, has expanded of their global business with its hire of Vivek Ranka as SVP, technology and head of India. His previous successes include prior roles as CTO at ARCON TechSolutions and executive director at MSCI Inc. where he led the efforts to extensively grow the MSCI India team while also expanding them to additional global locations.
• Savara Inc., an orphan lung disease company, announced the appointment of Badrul Chowdhury to the newly created position of chief medical officer. Chowdhury joins Savara from AstraZeneca, where he was SVP, chief physician-scientist for respiratory, inflammation, and autoimmunity late stage development, in biopharmaceuticals R&D. For 16 years prior to that, Chowdhury served as director, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Rheumatology Products, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Chowdhury is a medical doctor, and also holds a doctorate in immunology.
• The Indian Medical of Indian Medical Association of New England installed Dr. Dhrumi Shah as president for 2020 and elected Akash Patel as president-elect and other members of the executive committee and board of trustees. Shah is a family physician and a CMIO/CIO at Compass Medical, an independent provider led organization in Southeast Massachusetts. Shah did his Family Medicine training at New Jersey Medical School, and subsequently graduated from University of Illinois Chicago completing his Post Masters in Health Informatics. Patel earned his Medical School Degree from Pramukhswami Medical College; Sardar Patel University; Gujarat, India. Dr. Patel completed his Family Medicine Residency at University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey / Hoboken University Medical Center
• Ariel Investments, LLC announced that Rupal Bhansali, chief investment officer and portfolio manager, international and global equities had received the 2019 North America Industry Leadership Award from 100 Women in Finance. The award recognizes extraordinary women who have shown leadership in the finance and alternative investment industries. The theme of the 100WF Gala was Investing in the Next Generation. Proceeds benefit 100WF’s work in North America to establish purposeful pathways and inspiration for pre-career young women to enter the finance industry, and to support them in early stage careers with relevant programming and a peer network. Bhansali began her buy-side career more than 20 years ago at Soros Fund Management. In January, Rupal became a member of the Barron’s Investment Roundtable, which showcases “10 of Wall Street’s smartest investors.”
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
