• Tennova Healthcare – Lebanon recently welcomed gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr. Jagdish S. Nachnani to his new medical practice in Lebanon. Nachnani specializes in the comprehensive management of gastrointestinal, pancreatic and biliary diseases. The Indian American physician provides treatment and prevention for a range of digestive disorders including dietary sensitivities such as celiac disease and lactose intolerance, gastroesophageal reflux disease, irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease and more. After earning his medical degree from Seth G.S. Medical College and King Edward Memorial Hospital in Bombay, India, Nachnani completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Missouri – Kansas City, where he also received his fellowship training in gastroenterology and hepatology.
• Apollo Hospitals have appointed world renowned radiation oncologist Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori as international director of Apollo Cancer Centres, Apollo Hospitals Group. Nori will be available for consultations 10 times at Apollo Hospitals in India for 4 months in a year. He will be available virtually throughout the year through the Ask Apollo platform https://www.askapollo.com/. Nori is also a consultant to the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency, advising on formulation of guidelines for cancer treatment in developing countries.
• GRC Solutions LLC named Arun Banerjee as managing partner. Banerjee will focus on driving growth in several key areas, including Financial Crimes Remediation Projects and Lookback Reviews, AML Technology Deployments and Integrations, Model Validations and Governance, and Compliance Testing. Prior to joining GRC, Banerjee served as managing director and chief revenue officer at a global regulatory and financial crime, risk and compliance firm. He also previously held senior leadership positions with Dow Jones, Kroll and Goldman Sachs. He is a graduate of the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University and Vassar College.
• Startek Inc., a global provider of customer experience management solutions, appointed Rajiv Ahuja as the company’s new global COO. He previously served as the SVP and country manager for India, China, Malaysia and Japan at Convergys. Prior to Convergys, Ahuja was associated with Aegis for 12 years in various leadership roles. Earlier in his career, Ahuja held senior roles in operations and customer support for AOL, Dell and VCustomer. He is a graduate of St. Xavier's College in Kolkata.
• National Technical Systems Inc., a qualification testing, inspection and certification solutions firm in North America, named Sid Nayar CFO. Nayar joins NTS after serving as CFO at Nautilus, a global retailer, distributor and manufacturer of exercise equipment. Prior to Nautilus, Nayar was at Congoleum Corporation, a manufacturer of flooring products. Nayar earned a B.S. in economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and an M.B.A. from Rutgers University.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
