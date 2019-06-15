• The Freedom Bank of Virginia has hired Jogesh Bagga as market president to lead its commercial banking practice in Fairfax County. Most recently, the Indian American executive was a senior VP in commercial banking at SunTrust in Tysons Corner. Prior to that, Bagga was a VP in commercial banking in the corporate and institutional banking group at PNC Bank. Bagga has an M.B.A. from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of business administration from Delhi University.
• Veracyte Inc., a genomic diagnostics company, has named Dr. Sangeeta Bhorade medical director of pulmonology. Prior to joining Veracyte, Bhorade was professor of medicine and the medical director of the Lung Transplant Program in the Pulmonary and Critical Care Division at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. She received her B.A. from the University of Chicago and her medical degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. Bhorade has been voted a “Top Doctor” in pulmonology by U.S. News and World Report for the past seven years.
• Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based provider of technology solutions and services, has appointed Jitinder Sethi as VP of strategic solutions and chief enterprise architect. Sethi brings over 27 years of experience in the software industry to Infogain, most recently as chief enterprise architect at Wipro. During his career, he has held a variety of leadership roles at Wipro, Oracle, Primitive Logic and Cognizant, among others. He holds an M.B.A. from Durham University School of Business, Durham, U.K and a B.S. in computer science from Brunel University, Middlesex, U.K.
• Advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP appointed Monica Modi Dalwadi to serve as managing partner for the firm’s metro D.C. market. Dalwadi serves on Baker Tilly’s national diversity and inclusion steering committee. She was a co-chair for the firm’s Talent Differentiation Task Force and also serves on Baker Tilly’s Growth and Retention of Women committee. Dalwadi was recognized as a 2016 Minority Business Leader by the Washington Business Journal and received a 2015 Brava! Award from SmartCEO magazine.
• Schindler Elevator Corporation, a global mobility provider of elevators, escalators and related services, announced that Sneh Virdi has joined as CFO for its U.S. operations. Virdi joins Schindler from Legrand. Prior to Legrand, she held various positions with United Technologies. Virdi is a graduate of Panjab University and the Rochester Institute of Technology.
• FreeWheel, a Comcast company, has appointed Utpal Kalita as CTO and VP of engineering, for Blockgraph, an industry initiative designed to create a secure way to use data and share information. Kalita joined Blockgraph in this newly created position earlier this year. Prior to joining Blockgraph, Kalita served as CTO for Eyeview Digital. Kalita has also held leadership positions at Xaxis and 24/7 Media, two WPP companies which later merged. He began his career as an engineering manager at DoubleClick, which was later acquired by Google.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.